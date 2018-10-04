Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stats: Dale Steyn's maiden ODI fifty; Imran Tahir's hat-trick

Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
146   //    04 Oct 2018, 10:19 IST

Sri Lanka v South Africa - ICC Champions Trophy
Imran Tahir

Zimbabwe tour of South Africa 2018, Second ODI, South Africa vs Zimbabwe – South Africa won by 120 runs

Wednesday, October 03, 2018, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

78 – The team total for which Zimbabwe were bowled out in the second ODI against South Africa. This is their lowest team total against South Africa in ODIs. Their previous lowest team total was 117 which they scored in the first ODI (Sep 30) at Kimberly in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

4 – Number of South African players to take a hat-trick in ODIs including Imran Tahir in this game. Charl Langeveldt (against West Indies in 2005), Jean-Paul Duminy (against Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2015) and Kagiso Rabada (against Bangladesh in 2015 on his ODI debut) are the other South African players to claim an ODI hat-trick before Imran Tahir.

60 – Number of runs scored by Dale Steyn (batting at no. 9) in this match. This is now the highest score for a South African player batting at no. 9 or lower in ODIs. Previous best score was an unbeaten 56* by Andrew Hall (against India in 2006). This is also the maiden ODI fifty for Dale Steyn, his previous best in this format was 35 runs which he scored against India in 2010.

4 – Number of South African players to score a fifty in ODIs batting at no. 9 in ODIs. Lance Klusener (54* vs West Indies, 52* vs Sri Lanka, 52* vs Zimbabwe), Richard Snell (51 vs Sri Lanka) and Andrew Hall (56* vs India) are the other South African players before Dale Steyn to register a fifty batting no. 9 or lower in this format of the game.

75 – Partnership shared between Dale Steyn and Andile Phehlukwayo for the 8th wicket in this game. From a total of 101 for 7, this pair had taken South Africa to 176 for 8 with this brilliant partnership. This is the highest 8th wicket partnership for South Africa against Zimbabwe whereas it is the fifth highest 8th wicket stand for South Africa against any nation.

2 – Number of players to pick up a ODI hat-trick in ODIs in the calendar year 2018. Shehan Madushanka of Sri Lanka and Imran Tahir of South Africa are the two players to get to this feat this year thus far. Madushanka picked up his hat-trick on his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka in January while Imran Tahir made this feat in this game. At 39 years and 190 days, Imran Tahir becomes the oldest player in the history to claim a hat-trick in ODIs.

6 for 24 - Bowling figures of South African spinner Imran Tahir in this game. These are his second best bowling figures in ODIs. 7 for 45 against West Indies in 2016 are his career-best bowling figures in this format of the game.

Send us news tips at cricket@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2018 South Africa Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Imran Tahir Dale Steyn
Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
