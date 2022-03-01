Stats: England at the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup

The 2017 Women's World Cup saw England lift their fourth trophy. They topped the table in the league stage by winning six out of their seven matches.

The victories came against Pakistan (by 107 runs), Sri Lanka (by 7 wickets), South Africa (by 68 runs), Australia (by 3 runs), New Zealand (by 75 runs) and West Indies (by 92 runs). Their sole loss in the league stage was against India in their opening match. India won that match by 35 runs.

In the semi-finals, they defeated South Africa by two wickets to enter the final. This would be England's fifth appearance in a World Cup final.

In the final, England defeated India by nine runs to lift their fourth World Cup trophy. Batting first, England had set India a target of 229 runs but India could only manage to score 219.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the England team at the 2017 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of England Women at the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup

377/7 against Pakistan was the highest team total.

410 runs scored by Tammy Beaumont was the most number of runs scored by a player.

148 by Tammy Beaumont against South Africa was the highest individual score by a player.

5 centuries were scored by England players

2 centuries scored by Nat Sciver was the most number centuries scored by a player.

2 half-centuries scored by Heather Knight and Sarah Taylor each was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

12 wickets taken by Anya Shrubsole was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

6/46 by Anya Shrubsole against India was the best bowling performance by a player. This was also the only five-wicket haul taken by an England player in the tournament.

6 dismissals by Sarah Taylor was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Sarah Taylor against Sri Lanka was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

6 catches by Nat Sciver was the most number of catches taken by a player.

3 catches by Fran Wilson against Sri Lanka was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

