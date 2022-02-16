Stats: England Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

England are the only team besides Australia to have dominated women's ODI cricket.

England are four-time World Cup champions.

Like Australia, they have also reached the finals of the World Cup seven times. They have also never finished below third position in the World Cup barring once in 2000 where they finished fifth.

England have played a total of 362 ODIs till date and have a record of 212 wins, 137 losses, 2 ties and 11 no results.

Let's look at some of the team's key stats.

Key stats of England women's team in ODIs

378/5 against Pakistan in 2016 is their highest team total.

50 all out against India in 2005 is their lowest team total.

5992 runs scored by Charlotte Edwards is the most number of runs scored by a player.

173* by Charlotte Edwards against Ireland in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player.

57 centuries have been scored by the England women.

9 centuries by Charlotte Edwards is the most number of centuries scored by an England player.

46 half-centuries scored by Charlotte Edwards is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

945 runs scored by Tammy Beaumont at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.

163 wickets taken by Katherine Brunt is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

7/8 by Jo Chamberlain against Denmark in 1991 is the best bowling performance by a player.

23 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the England players.

5 five-wicket hauls taken by Katherine Brunt is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.

29 wickets taken by Heather Knight at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

136 dismissals by Sarah Taylor is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

19 dismissals by Shirley Hodges at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

52 catches by Lydia Greenway and Charlotte Edwards each is the most number of catches taken by a player.

4 catches by Jenny Gunn against New Zealand in 2015 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

13 catches by Heather Knight at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

