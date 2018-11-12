×
Stats: Highest fourth wicket stand for South Africa in ODIs

Phaneendra Varma
ANALYST
Stats
211   //    12 Nov 2018, 11:28 IST

Australia v South Africa - 3rd ODI
Australia v South Africa - 3rd ODI

Australia and South Africa came into the third and final ODI of the series in Hobart with the series on the line. Batsmen from both teams put on a fine display as the game saw three sublime centuries being scored.

It was the visitors who had the upper hand ever since Faf du Plessis and David Miller got to the crease and they didn't relinquish it for the rest of the game as they clinched a 40-run victory to win the series 2-1.

Here are the statistical highlights of the third ODI between Australia and South Africa in Hobart.

2 - Faf du Plessis (125 off 114 balls) became the second South African captain to score an ODI century on Australian soil. AB de Villiers was the only other South African ODI captain to achieve this feat before - scored a scintillating unbeaten 162* runs off just 66 deliveries against West Indies at the SCG during the ODI World Cup 2015.

139 - Runs scored by David Miller in the third and final ODI of the series is his career-best ODI score. He took just 108 deliveries to get there in which he hit 13 fours and 4 sixes. His previous best score in this format was an unbeaten 138* runs against Zimbabwe in 2015. Overall, this is Miller's fifth hundred and second against Australia in ODIs.

252 - Number of runs added by Faf du Plessis (125 off 114) and David Miller (139 off 108) for the fourth wicket. This is the highest fourth-wicket ODI stand for South Africa and the third overall. Hashim Amla / Quinton de Kock with an unbeaten 282* run partnership (vs Bangladesh in 2017) top the list while 256* run stand between JP Duminy and David Miller (vs Zimbabwe in 2015) is second.

237 - Previous highest stand scored against Australia in ODIs - Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Marvan Atapattu stitched this partnership at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the year 2003. The 252-run stand between Faf and Miller is now the highest partnership conceded by Australia in ODIs.

106 - Number of runs scored by Shaun Marsh. This is his sixth century in ODIs and first against South Africa. Out of his six ODI centuries, three came in wins and the other three came in losses. Also, Shaun Marsh scored three ODI hundreds in this year 2018, joint most hundreds for an Australian player this year.

2 - Number of ODI bilateral series wins for South Africa against Australia in Australia (played 4 such series so far). The series in 2000 was drawn while South Africa and Australia registered series victories in 2009 and 2014 respectively.

Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket David Miller Faf du Plessis
Phaneendra Varma
ANALYST
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
