Stats: Imran Tahir becomes oldest to claim an ODI hat-trick

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Stats 117 // 03 Oct 2018, 23:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tahir picked up his third ODI five-wicket haul

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir became the oldest bowler ever, and just the fourth bowler for South Africa, to take an ODI hat-trick, also picking up a six-wicket haul in the process, during his side's 120-run win over Zimbabwe at Bloemfontein.

Tahir picked up the wickets of Sean Wiliams, Peter Moor and Brandon Mavuta off successive deliveries, cleaning up the Zimbabwean tail in his side's big win.

It was the 45th hat-trick in one-day cricket, making Tahir the oldest, at 39 years and 190 days, to achieve the feat. It was also the best bowling figures for South Africa against Zimbabwe in ODIs.

Tahir's was the second ODI hattrick of 2018 in international cricket, the other being by Sri Lanka's Shehan Madushanka, who took three in three against Bangladesh in January.

Before Tahir, the record for the oldest to clinch an ODI hat-trick belonged to Zimbabwe's Eddo Brandes, who achieved the feat at the age of 33 years and 10 months, against England in 1997.

For the record, the youngest to take an ODI hat-trick is Pakistan's Aaqib Javed, who go three wickets in three balls at the age of 19 years and 81 days, against India in 1991.

Tahil also ended up becoming the second-oldest bowler to claim a fifer in ODIs, just behind Canada's Sunil Dhaniram. While Dhaniram was 39 years and 256 days when he achieved the feat, Tahir fell short of the record by around 60 days.

He also became the first South African to take more than six wickets in an ODI twice.

Ahead of the game, Tahir, who recorded the third ODI five-wicket haul of his career, had said that he was 'loving the game at the moment'.

"It's a bit early for me to say anything about retirement. I'm loving the game at the moment. One thing I can say, if we win the World Cup then I'll definitely probably call it," he had said.

Tahir ended with figures of 6-1-24-6, as Zimbabwe failed to chase down 199, folding for 78 in 24 overs.