Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stats: Imran Tahir becomes oldest to claim an ODI hat-trick

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
117   //    03 Oct 2018, 23:20 IST

t
Tahir picked up his third ODI five-wicket haul

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir became the oldest bowler ever, and just the fourth bowler for South Africa, to take an ODI hat-trick, also picking up a six-wicket haul in the process, during his side's 120-run win over Zimbabwe at Bloemfontein.

Tahir picked up the wickets of Sean Wiliams, Peter Moor and Brandon Mavuta off successive deliveries, cleaning up the Zimbabwean tail in his side's big win.

It was the 45th hat-trick in one-day cricket, making Tahir the oldest, at 39 years and 190 days, to achieve the feat. It was also the best bowling figures for South Africa against Zimbabwe in ODIs.

Tahir's was the second ODI hattrick of 2018 in international cricket, the other being by Sri Lanka's Shehan Madushanka, who took three in three against Bangladesh in January.

Before Tahir, the record for the oldest to clinch an ODI hat-trick belonged to Zimbabwe's Eddo Brandes, who achieved the feat at the age of 33 years and 10 months, against England in 1997.

For the record, the youngest to take an ODI hat-trick is Pakistan's Aaqib Javed, who go three wickets in three balls at the age of 19 years and 81 days, against India in 1991.

Tahil also ended up becoming the second-oldest bowler to claim a fifer in ODIs, just behind Canada's Sunil Dhaniram. While Dhaniram was 39 years and 256 days when he achieved the feat, Tahir fell short of the record by around 60 days.

He also became the first South African to take more than six wickets in an ODI twice.

Ahead of the game, Tahir, who recorded the third ODI five-wicket haul of his career, had said that he was 'loving the game at the moment'.

"It's a bit early for me to say anything about retirement. I'm loving the game at the moment. One thing I can say, if we win the World Cup then I'll definitely probably call it," he had said.

Tahir ended with figures of 6-1-24-6, as Zimbabwe failed to chase down 199, folding for 78 in 24 overs.

Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2018 South Africa Cricket Imran Tahir
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
South African squad for Zimbabwe ODI's announced
RELATED STORY
SA vs Zim ODI Series: South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5...
RELATED STORY
Dale Steyn sparkles with bat on ODI comeback
RELATED STORY
Stats: Biggest victory for South Africa against Zimbabwe...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best ODI bowling performances by Dale Steyn
RELATED STORY
Sikandar Raza to be back in action
RELATED STORY
Dale Steyn back in South Africa's ODI squad 
RELATED STORY
Injured du Plessis unlikely for Zimbabwe series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
1st ODI | Sun, 30 Sep
ZIM 117/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 119/5 (26.1 ov)
South Africa win by 5 wickets
ZIM VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Today
RSA 198/10 (47.3 ov)
ZIM 78/10 (24.0 ov)
South Africa win by 120 runs
RSA VS ZIM live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 06 Oct, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Zimbabwe
RSA VS ZIM preview
1st T20I | Tue, 09 Oct, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Zimbabwe
RSA VS ZIM preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Zimbabwe
RSA VS ZIM preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 14 Oct, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Zimbabwe
RSA VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us