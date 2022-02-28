Stats: India at the 1997 Women's ODI World Cup

The 1997 Women's Cricket World Cup was a historic one for India. It was the first time the side reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

India, along with New Zealand, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and West Indies were part of Group B for the league stage. India won two of their four matches in the league stage.

The victories came against the West Indies (won by 62 runs) and the Netherlands (won by 93 runs). Of the other two matches, one ended in a tie (against New Zealand) and one ended in a no result (against Sri Lanka). India finished second in the table in Group B and qualified for the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, India were beaten by the eventual champions Australia by 19 runs. Chasing a target of 124 runs, India could only manage 104/9.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the Indian team at the 1997 Women's World Cup.

176 all-out against New Zealand was the highest team total.

158 runs scored by Anju Jain was the most number of runs scored by a player.

61 by Anju Jain against New Zealand was the highest individual score by a player.

1 half-century scored by Anju Jain was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

10 wickets taken by Purnima Rau was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/21 by Purnima Choudhary was the best bowling performance by a player. It was also the only five-wicket haul by an Indian in the tournament.

6 dismissals by Anju Jain was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

2 dismissals by Anju Jain against New Zealand and against Australia was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

4 catches by Neetu David was the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by Neetu David and Purnima Rao each against West Indies was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

