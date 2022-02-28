Stats: India at the 2009 Women's ODI World Cup

The 2009 Women's Cricket World Cup saw India reach the third-place playoff. India featured in Group B in the league stage alongside England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Victories over Pakistan (won by 10 wickets) and Sri Lanka (won by 35 runs) saw India finish second in the group to qualify for the Super Six stage. India lost their match against England in the group stage.

In the Super Six stage, India won against Australia (by 16 runs) and West Indies (by eight wickets). They lost their Super Six match against New Zealand. This placed India in the third position in the table at the end of the Super Six stage and helped them qualify for the 3rd place playoff.

India won the playoff against Australia by three wickets. Batting first, Australia scored 142 all out. India reached the target in 43.5 overs.

Here's a look at some of the team's key stats for the Indian team at the 2009 Women's World Cup.

Key stats of India Women at the 2009 Women's Cricket World Cup

234/5 against Australia was the highest team total.

247 runs scored by Mithali Raj was the most number of runs scored by a player.

76 by Anjum Chopra against Australia was the highest individual score by a player.

5 half-centuries were scored by Indian players.

2 half-centuries scored by Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra each was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

12 wickets taken by Priyanka Roy was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

4/14 by Priyanka Roy against West Indies was the best bowling performance by a player.

6 dismissals by Anagha Deshpande was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Sulakshana Naik against West Indies was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

5 catches by Jhulan Goswami and Amita Sharma each was the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by Jhulan Goswami against Sri Lanka and Amita Sharma against New Zealand was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.

