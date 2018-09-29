Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stats: India create history after winning the Asia Cup 2018 

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Stats
1.01K   //    29 Sep 2018, 08:58 IST

Rohit Sharm
Rohit Sharma

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling match that is worthy of being a final of an extraordinary tournament. With this win, India clinched the Asia Cup 2018.

After a great start from the openers, Indian bounced back to restrict Bangladesh to 222 in spite of Liton Das' 121. Chasing a modest total of 223, Rohit Sharma's 48, along with some crucial knocks from MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took India home off the last ball.

Let us take a look at some of the interesting numbers from the final of the tournament.

1 - Mehidy Hasan Miraz opened for the first time in any format (FC/List A/T20) in his cricketing career.

1 - Liton Das' 121 is the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman in a tournament final.

1 - MS Dhoni effected two stumpings today and took his tally to 12 stumpings, overtaking Kumar Sangakkara (10) in the list of most stumpings in Asia Cup.

1 - Mehidy Hasan is the first Bangladesh player to open the innings with both the bat and ball in the same game.

1 - Only one team (England, 194 against West Indies in the 1979 World Cup) have been dismissed for a lower total than Bangladesh's 222 in a tournament final after a 100+ opening stand.

2 - Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain after Rahul Dravid to win his first four series as captains.

3 - Liton Das became the third Bangladeshi after Alok Kapali and Mushfiqur Rahim to score a century against India in ODIs. 

3 - MS Dhoni became the third wicketkeeper after Adam Gilchrist and Mark Boucher to effect 800 dismissals in international cricket. 

3 - India became the third team after Australia and England to win 700 international matches.

4 - Shikhar Dhawan's 342 runs in this Asia Cup is the fourth highest score by an Indian batsman in a single edition of Asia Cup

5 - Liton Das became the fifth batsman after Marvan Atapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya, Fawad Alam and Lahiru Thirimanne to score a century in the Asia Cup final. 

6 - India won their sixth Asia Cup ODI tournament, the most by any team. Sri Lanka have won five Asia Cups so far.

6 - The 120-run stand between Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan is the sixth 100+ opening partnership vs India in a tournament final. Interestingly, India lost on all five previous occasions.

7 - This is India's seventh Asia Cup title win.

11 - India take their unbeaten streak in the Asia Cup to 11 games.

120 - This is the highest opening stand for Bangladesh in an international knockout match. The previous best was 68 runs between Tamim Iqbal and Nazimuddin in 2012 Asia Cup Final against Pakistan.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 best knocks from the group stages 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 1, India vs Bangladesh:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh- India's Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss final...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final: 3 Reasons Why The Team Winning The...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, final: Three things you might have missed...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Yesterday
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us