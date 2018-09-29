Stats: India create history after winning the Asia Cup 2018

Rohit Sharma

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling match that is worthy of being a final of an extraordinary tournament. With this win, India clinched the Asia Cup 2018.

After a great start from the openers, Indian bounced back to restrict Bangladesh to 222 in spite of Liton Das' 121. Chasing a modest total of 223, Rohit Sharma's 48, along with some crucial knocks from MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took India home off the last ball.

Let us take a look at some of the interesting numbers from the final of the tournament.

1 - Mehidy Hasan Miraz opened for the first time in any format (FC/List A/T20) in his cricketing career.

1 - Liton Das' 121 is the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman in a tournament final.

1 - MS Dhoni effected two stumpings today and took his tally to 12 stumpings, overtaking Kumar Sangakkara (10) in the list of most stumpings in Asia Cup.

1 - Mehidy Hasan is the first Bangladesh player to open the innings with both the bat and ball in the same game.

1 - Only one team (England, 194 against West Indies in the 1979 World Cup) have been dismissed for a lower total than Bangladesh's 222 in a tournament final after a 100+ opening stand.

2 - Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain after Rahul Dravid to win his first four series as captains.

3 - Liton Das became the third Bangladeshi after Alok Kapali and Mushfiqur Rahim to score a century against India in ODIs.

3 - MS Dhoni became the third wicketkeeper after Adam Gilchrist and Mark Boucher to effect 800 dismissals in international cricket.

3 - India became the third team after Australia and England to win 700 international matches.

4 - Shikhar Dhawan's 342 runs in this Asia Cup is the fourth highest score by an Indian batsman in a single edition of Asia Cup

5 - Liton Das became the fifth batsman after Marvan Atapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya, Fawad Alam and Lahiru Thirimanne to score a century in the Asia Cup final.

6 - India won their sixth Asia Cup ODI tournament, the most by any team. Sri Lanka have won five Asia Cups so far.

6 - The 120-run stand between Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan is the sixth 100+ opening partnership vs India in a tournament final. Interestingly, India lost on all five previous occasions.

7 - This is India's seventh Asia Cup title win.

11 - India take their unbeaten streak in the Asia Cup to 11 games.

120 - This is the highest opening stand for Bangladesh in an international knockout match. The previous best was 68 runs between Tamim Iqbal and Nazimuddin in 2012 Asia Cup Final against Pakistan.