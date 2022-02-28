Stats: India vs Bangladesh in Women's ODI Cricket

India and Bangladesh have met four times till date in ODI competitions, with the former coming out on top in all four matches. The two teams first met on the Bangladesh tour of India in 2012 with the home side winning the series 2-0.

Their last encounter was in 2017 at the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier. In the 2022 Women's World Cup, Bangladesh will be hoping to get their first victory against India.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams.

Key stats from India vs Bangladesh women's ODI matches

256/6 by India in 2013 is the highest team total.

by India in 2013 is the highest team total. 96 all out by Bangladesh in 2013 is the lowest team total.

by Bangladesh in 2013 is the lowest team total. 58 runs is the largest victory margin by runs in India vs Bangladesh ODIs. This was achieved by India in 2013.

is the largest victory margin by runs in India vs Bangladesh ODIs. This was achieved by India in 2013. 9 wickets is the largest victory margin by wickets in India vs Bangladesh ODIs. This was achieved by India in 2017.

is the largest victory margin by wickets in India vs Bangladesh ODIs. This was achieved by India in 2017. 195 runs scored by Harmanpret Kaur of India is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Harmanpret Kaur of India is the most number of runs scored by a player. 103 by Harmanpreet Kaur in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Harmanpreet Kaur in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player. 1 century has been scored in matches between these two teams.

century has been scored in matches between these two teams. 8 wickets taken by Ekta Bisht of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Ekta Bisht of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 4/20 by Rumana Ahmed of Bangladesh in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Rumana Ahmed of Bangladesh in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player. 6 dismissals by Anagha Deshpande of India is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Anagha Deshpande of India is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 3 dismissals by Anagha Deshpande in 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Anagha Deshpande in 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 3 catches by Harmanpret Kaur of India and Shukhtara Rahman of Bangladesh is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Harmanpret Kaur of India and Shukhtara Rahman of Bangladesh is the most number of catches taken by a player. 3 catches by Shukhtara Rahman in 2013 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar