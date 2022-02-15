Stats: India at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

India are two-time women's World Cup finalists in ODI cricket. They made it to the finals 2005 and 2017 editions. Till date they remain the only Asian team to reach the finals. It is also the fourth highest appearance by any team in the finals.

They have played 63 matches in the World Cup, with a record of 34 wins, 27 losses, 1 tie and 1 no result.

Some of the key stats of the Indian players are mentioned below:

India's key stats

284/6 against West Indies in the 2013 World Cup is their highest team total.

against West Indies in the 2013 World Cup is their highest team total. 37 all out against New Zealand in the 1982 World Cup is their lowest team total.

against New Zealand in the 1982 World Cup is their lowest team total. 1139 runs scored by Mithali Raj is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Mithali Raj is the most number of runs scored by a player. 171* by Harmanpreet Kaur against Australia at the 2017 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.

by Harmanpreet Kaur against Australia at the 2017 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player. 7 centuries has been scored by the their players at the World Cup.

centuries has been scored by the their players at the World Cup. 2 centuries scored by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur each is the most number of centuries scored by a player.

centuries scored by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur each is the most number of centuries scored by a player. 39 half-centuries has been scored by the Indian players at the World Cup.

half-centuries has been scored by the Indian players at the World Cup. 9 half-centuries scored by Mithali Raj is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Mithali Raj is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 409 runs scored by Mithali Raj in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

runs scored by Mithali Raj in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 36 wickets taken by Jhulan Goswami is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Jhulan Goswami is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/15 by Rajeshwari Gayakwad against New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Rajeshwari Gayakwad against New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player. 4 five-wicket hauls has been taken by the Indian players at the World Cup.

five-wicket hauls has been taken by the Indian players at the World Cup. 20 wickets taken by Shubhangi Kulkarni in the 1982 World Cup and by Neetu David in the 2005 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

wickets taken by Shubhangi Kulkarni in the 1982 World Cup and by Neetu David in the 2005 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 31 dismissals by Anju Jain is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Anju Jain is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 6 dismissals by V Kalpana against Denmark in the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by V Kalpana against Denmark in the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 20 dismissals by Fowzieh Khalili in the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.

dismissals by Fowzieh Khalili in the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament. 16 catches by Jhulan Goswami is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Jhulan Goswami is the most number of catches taken by a player. 7 catches by Jhulan Goswami in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

Edited by Diptanil Roy