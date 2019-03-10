Stats: Indian women's team register their longest losing streak in T20I

New Zealand v India - T20 Game 1

India's losing streak began from the World T20 2018 loss to England

By suffering a heartbreaking 1-run loss to England in the 3rd T20I played at Guwahati on Saturday, the Indian women’s team registered their longest losing streak in T20I format. In the recently concluded T20I series against England at home, the Indian women’s team lost the first match by 41 runs, followed by a 5-wicket loss in the 2nd T20I.

In the 3rd and final T20I, Indian stand in captain Smriti Mandhana played a captain knock scoring 58 runs. With 3 runs required off the final over, Mithali Raj could not get the strike and scored just 1 run. India lost the match by just 1 run. After such a good start by England openers Beaumont and Wyatt, the Indian spinners put pressure on England batters, restricting them to 119 for 6 at the end of 20 overs.

India were whitewashed in the 3 match T20I series during New Zealand series. In the New Zealand series, Indian women’s team lost the first match by 23 runs at Wellington on 6th February, by 4 wickets in the 2nd T20I at Eden Park, Auckland on 8th February and by just 2 runs in the 3rd T20I played at Seddon Park, Hamilton on 10th February.

Indian women’s team lost the World T20 semi finals to England in 2018. In that match, the experienced Mithali Raj was not included in the playing XI which led to controversy.

Indian women’s longest losing streak was 6 successive matches during March-November 2016. The team had lost to Pakistani and Sri Lankan women, which was followed by four straight defeats to West Indies.

In the 0-3 whitewash to England, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh did not take part in the series due to an injury. The Indian batting disappointed in all the matches.

Indian women’s team played its first T20I match on 5th February 2006. Since then, they have played 101 matches with 53 wins, 46 losses, 0 tied and 2 no result.