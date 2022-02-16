Stats: Indian Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

The Indian women played their first ODI in the 1978 Women's World Cup. They had lost all three matches they played in that tournament.

Since then they have come a long way, reaching the finals of the World Cup twice. Till date they remain the only Asian team to reach the World Cup finals.

They have won the Women's Asia Cup four times when it was played in the ODI format.

Till date they have played a total of 285 ODIs with a record of 154 wins, 126 losses, 1 tie and 4 no results.

Before the start of their 2022 World Cup campaign, let's look at some of the key stats of the team.

Key stats of Indian women's team in ODIs

against Ireland in 2017 is their highest team total. 26 all out against New Zealand in 2002 is their lowest team total.

scored by Mithali Raj is the most number of runs scored by a player. 188 by Deepti Sharma against Ireland in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player.

centuries have been scored by the Indian women. 7 centuries by Mithali Raj is the most number of centuries scored by an Indian player.

half-centuries have been scored by the Indian players. 61 half-centuries scored by Mithali Raj is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

runs scored by Smriti Mandhana at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series. 242 wickets taken by Jhulan Goswami is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

by Mamatha Maben against Sri Lanka in 2004 is the best bowling performance by a player. 11 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the Indian players.

wickets taken by Poonam Yadav at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series. 81 dismissals by Anju Jain is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by V Kalpana against Denmark at the 1993 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 20 dismissals by Fowzieh Khalili at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

catches by Jhulan Goswami is the most number of catches taken by a player. 7 catches by Jhulan Goswami (Women's Asia Cup 2008 and 2017 World Cup) and by Mithali Raj (ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021) is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

