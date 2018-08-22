Stats: Jasprit Bumrah's meteoric rise and KL Rahul's record-breaking feat

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature

Jasprit Bumrah is enjoying a promising start to his Test career

Chasing a humongous fourth-innings target of 521, England collapsed to 62/4 during the early phase of the fourth day's play at Trent Bridge. When it seemed like the hosts would fold meekly, Jos Buttler stood tall with a defiant maiden Test century.

Towards the end of the day, Jasprit Bumrah sliced open the game for the visitors by producing a searing spell. His five-wicket haul has taken India to the brink of registering a famous overseas triumph.

Here are all the important numbers from the fourth day's play in Nottingham.

1 - Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are the first pair of teammates to take more than five catches each in the same Test match.

2 - Five-wicket hauls for Jasprit Bumrah from four Tests. He is the third Indian fast bowler to achieve this feat after Mohammad Nissar (1936) and Manoj Prabhakar (1989).

3 - All-rounders who have scored 2000 or more runs and picked 200 or more wickets in Tests in a single country. Stuart Broad in England (exactly 2000 runs and 269 wickets) joins Sir Ian Botham (2969 runs and 226 wickets) in England and Kapil Dev (2810 runs and 219 wickets) in India.

4 - Instances of two Indian players taking five or more catches in the same Test. Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul follow in the footsteps of Kiran More & Mohammad Azharuddin in 1989 and More & Kris Srikkanth in 1992 and Sourav Ganguly & Shiv Sunder Das in 2000.

7 - Catches taken by KL Rahul in the match thus far. This is the most by any fielder in a single Test on England soil.

7 - Dismissals effected by Rishabh Pant. This is the most number of dismissals effected by an Indian wicket-keeper on Test debut. Naren Tamhane, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Naman Ojha all managed five dismissals each in their respective debut matches.

9 - All-rounders who have scored 3000 or more runs and picked 300 or more wickets in Test cricket. Stuart Broad has joined an elite club comprising Shane Warne, Kapil Dev, Sir Richard Hadlee, Shaun Pollock, Sir Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Daniel Vettori and Chaminda Vaas.

11 - Instances of Ishant Sharma dismissing Alastair Cook in Tests. Only Morne Morkel (12) has dismissed the legendary England opener on more occasions. Among Indian bowlers, this is the joint-second most number of dismissals of one batsman after Kapil Dev against Mudassar Nazar (12) and against Graham Gooch (11).

21 - Wickets taken by Jasprit Bumrah from four Test matches thus far. This is the most by any Indian fast bowler after his first four Tests. The previous best was 19 wickets by Venkatesh Prasad and Munaf Patel.

106 - Jos Buttler has registered the highest individual fourth-innings score by an England batsman against India. He overhauled Kevin Pietersen's 101 in the 2007 Oval Test.

142 - Total runs scored by Joe Root from five innings thus far. In comparison, his counterpart Virat Kohli has amassed 440 runs from six innings.

166 - Number of cricketers to have scored Test centuries for England. Jos Buttler's ton is the 858th score of 100 or more for England. Australia are second in the all-time tally with 843 hundreds.

(Note: All statistics are accurate at the end of fourth day's play in the 2018 Trent Bridge Test)