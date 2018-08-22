Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stats: Jasprit Bumrah's meteoric rise and KL Rahul's record-breaking feat

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
1.04K   //    22 Aug 2018, 01:10 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is enjoying a promising start to his Test career

Chasing a humongous fourth-innings target of 521, England collapsed to 62/4 during the early phase of the fourth day's play at Trent Bridge. When it seemed like the hosts would fold meekly, Jos Buttler stood tall with a defiant maiden Test century.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah's vicious spell is SK Play of the Day

Towards the end of the day, Jasprit Bumrah sliced open the game for the visitors by producing a searing spell. His five-wicket haul has taken India to the brink of registering a famous overseas triumph.

Here are all the important numbers from the fourth day's play in Nottingham.

1 - Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are the first pair of teammates to take more than five catches each in the same Test match.

2 - Five-wicket hauls for Jasprit Bumrah from four Tests. He is the third Indian fast bowler to achieve this feat after Mohammad Nissar (1936) and Manoj Prabhakar (1989).

3 - All-rounders who have scored 2000 or more runs and picked 200 or more wickets in Tests in a single country. Stuart Broad in England (exactly 2000 runs and 269 wickets) joins Sir Ian Botham (2969 runs and 226 wickets) in England and Kapil Dev (2810 runs and 219 wickets) in India.

4 - Instances of two Indian players taking five or more catches in the same Test. Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul follow in the footsteps of Kiran More & Mohammad Azharuddin in 1989 and More & Kris Srikkanth in 1992 and Sourav Ganguly & Shiv Sunder Das in 2000.

7 - Catches taken by KL Rahul in the match thus far. This is the most by any fielder in a single Test on England soil.

7 - Dismissals effected by Rishabh Pant. This is the most number of dismissals effected by an Indian wicket-keeper on Test debut. Naren Tamhane, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Naman Ojha all managed five dismissals each in their respective debut matches.

9 - All-rounders who have scored 3000 or more runs and picked 300 or more wickets in Test cricket. Stuart Broad has joined an elite club comprising Shane Warne, Kapil Dev, Sir Richard Hadlee, Shaun Pollock, Sir Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Daniel Vettori and Chaminda Vaas.

11 - Instances of Ishant Sharma dismissing Alastair Cook in Tests. Only Morne Morkel (12) has dismissed the legendary England opener on more occasions. Among Indian bowlers, this is the joint-second most number of dismissals of one batsman after Kapil Dev against Mudassar Nazar (12) and against Graham Gooch (11).

21 - Wickets taken by Jasprit Bumrah from four Test matches thus far. This is the most by any Indian fast bowler after his first four Tests. The previous best was 19 wickets by Venkatesh Prasad and Munaf Patel.

106 - Jos Buttler has registered the highest individual fourth-innings score by an England batsman against India. He overhauled Kevin Pietersen's 101 in the 2007 Oval Test.

142 - Total runs scored by Joe Root from five innings thus far. In comparison, his counterpart Virat Kohli has amassed 440 runs from six innings.

166 - Number of cricketers to have scored Test centuries for England. Jos Buttler's ton is the 858th score of 100 or more for England. Australia are second in the all-time tally with 843 hundreds.

(Note: All statistics are accurate at the end of fourth day's play in the 2018 Trent Bridge Test)

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
3 reasons behind Jasprit Bumrah's meteoric rise in...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer takes India...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah: The X-factor in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
What makes KL Rahul so special? 
RELATED STORY
England v India, 3rd Test Day 4: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah's vicious spell is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 4 Players who will be playing Test...
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted XI for the third Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 311/9 (102.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: England need 210 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us