Stats: Karnataka joint 2nd with most successive wins in T20 format 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Stats
51   //    15 Mar 2019, 00:32 IST

Mayank Agarwal's 85 not out helps Karnataka win their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title
Mayank Agarwal's 85 not out helps Karnataka win their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title

Karnataka became the joint-second team with most successive wins in T20 format, with their win over Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018/19 season. Rohan Kadam finished as the leading run-getter in the tournament with 536 runs from 12 matches and gave the team a good start. He scored 5 half-centuries in this tournament.

In the 2018/19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Karnataka remained unbeaten winning 12 matches. Karnataka had won last the 2 matches of 2017/18 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karnataka thus became the 6th domestic team win at least one Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. The other 5 teams to win these three domestic tournaments are Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Gujarat, Delhi. It was a commanding performance by Karnataka who outplayed their opponents in the 2018/19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karnataka had a dominating display in the 2018/19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They won all their matches in the Group stage with ease. In the Super League stage, Manish Pandey led from the front, and won 4 out of 4. In the finals against Maharashtra, Mayank Agarwal 85 not out and Rohan Kadam 60 helped Karnataka win their maiden T20 title by 8 wickets with 9 balls to spare.

Sialkot Stallions holds the record of most successive wins in the T20 format. They had 25 matches in a row between 2006 and 2010. Otago Volts of New Zealand registered 14 wins in succession between 2012 and 2013.

Kolkata Knight Riders had a successful run winning 14 matches in succession. KKR won matches across IPL and Champions League T20 2014. During the successful run, Manish Pandey was part of the KKR side.

During the 2013/14 season, Surrey had won 13 successive matches in succession. Afghanistan won 13 matches in succession during 2016/17 season. 

