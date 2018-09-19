Stats: Kuldeep Yadav becomes quickest Indian spinner to 50 ODI wickets

Another day and another record for Kuldeep Yadav

India got off to a winning start in Asia Cup 2018 after they beat Hong Kong by 26 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. On the back of Shikhar Dhawan's 14th ODI century, India posted 285/7 in their 50 overs.

In response, Hong Kong got off to a brilliant start courtesy of a 174-run opening stand between captain Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan. But once that partnership was broken, they slowly faltered and in the end, it was the debutant Khaleel Ahmed, who starred with figures of 3/48 along with Yuzvendra Chahal who finished with 3/46.

Here are some interesting numbers from the Asia Cup 2018 clash between India and Hong Kong:

0 - No Indian spinner has got to 50 ODI wickets quicker than Kuldeep Yadav, who took just 24 matches. The record was previously held by Amit Mishra got there in 32 ODIs. Overall, only one spinner has got to 50 ODI wickets quicker than Kuldeep and that is Ajantha Mendis, who holds the world record (19).

1 - Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan now hold the record for the highest ODI partnership by a Hong Kong pair. Their 174-run partnership broke the previous record of 170, which was also by the same pair but against Scotland in 2016.

2 - Kuldeep Yadav is the second-fastest Indian bowler to 50 ODI wickets. Ajit Agarkar got there in 23 matches ahead of Kuldeep's 24. The chinaman bowler is also the second fastest left-arm bowler to get to the mark behind Mitchell McClenaghan (23)

3 - Only three batsmen have got their 14th ODI century in fewer innings than Shikhar Dhawan. He got there in 105 innings, which is the second-best for an Indian, behind Virat Kohli, who got there in 103 innings. Overall, Hashim Amla holds the record with 84 innings and David Warner is second with 98 innings.

4 - Shikhar Dhawan is now in fourth place on the list of most ODI centuries by an Indian opener. He has 14 ODI tons as an opener, level with Virender Sehwag. Only Sachin (45), Ganguly (19) and Rohit (16) have more.

9 - This was only MS Dhoni's ninth duck in ODIs. This was also his first against Hong Kong.

24 - Kuldeep got to 50 ODI wickets in his 24th ODI match. Only Ajantha Mendis (19), Ajit Agarkar and Mitchell McClenaghan (23) have got to the mark quicker than him.

84 - The previous highest opening stand for Hong Kong in ODI was 84 between J Atkinson and A Rath against Papua New Guinea at Dubai in 2017.

92 - Nizakat Khan now holds the record for the highest individual score by an Associate batsman against India in ODIs. He broke a 20-year-old record previously held by Kenya's Maurice Odumbe who scored 83 at Gwalior in 1998.

121 - The previous highest ODI partnership for an Associate nation against India was 121 by Kenya's K Otieno and R Shah in 2001. Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan now hold the record courtesy of their 174-run stand.

132 - The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is the 132nd different venue that India are playing an ODI in.

2012 - Before this match, the last time that India won an ODI when the opposition got a century partnership for the opening wicket was in 2012 at Mirpur against Pakistan during the Asia Cup.