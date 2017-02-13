Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

Stats: List of shortest completed team innings in T20 history

Lahore Qalandars get dismissed for 59 in 10.2 overs against Peshawar Zalmi in 2017 PSL.

by Ram Kumar
Stats 13 Feb 2017, 08:37 IST
Peshwar Zalmi 2017 PSL
Peshawar Zalmi‘s bowling attack fired on all cylinders to restrict Lahore Qalandars to 59

The 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is becoming more and more unpredictable both on and off the field. Even as the corruption scandal has threatened to take the sheen away from the tournament, the riveting on-field action is getting the focus back on cricket. Plenty of tight low-scoring games on tricky pitches has added to the spectacle.

In one such thrilling encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai, the former collapsed to 59 all out in just 10.2 overs. Only once in the history of T20 cricket has unfurled a shorter completed team innings in terms of balls bowled. In a 2013 Victory Day T20 Cup clash against Prime Bank Cricket Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club were dismissed for 45 in 8.4 overs.

So, what happened in the second shortest completed team innings in T20s? Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy won the toss and decided to inserted the Qalandars on a bowler-friendly surface. He opened the proceedings with left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar. His decision was vindicated as rival captain Brendon McCullum mistimed a pull and holed out in the final delivery of the first over.

Jason Roy’s belligerence got the better of him and Umar Akmal’s lack of application left the Qalandars reeling at 9/3 at the end of the second over. Hasan Ali soon procured his third wicket when Grant Elliot edged one to Sammy at slip.

A semblance of partnership raised hopes of reviving the innings. However, the dominoes began to fall rapidly. Mohammad Rizwan succumbed to a miscalculated shot and the lower-order batsmen were in much earlier than they would have anticipated.

Even as his partners kept deserting him, the 26-year old Fakhar Zaman looked to counterattack and reclaim the momentum. However, he was dismissed as well for a valiant 19-ball 33. Zalmi’s bowlers maintained their intensity and cleaned up the tail in a jiffy. Apart from Zaman and Rizwan, no other batsman managed to enter into double-digits.

A run-chase, which should have been quite straightforward, was complicated by some excellent bowling from Qalandars. Despite the best attempts of Yasir Shah (whose figures read 4-0-7-4) and Sunil Narine, Zalmi held on for a narrow three-wicket victory.

The match will be remembered for Qalandars’ innings which appeared to be completed in a jiffy. Here are the top ten shortest team innings in the history of T20 cricket in terms of balls faced. Interestingly, only two of the entries in the list transpired at the international level.

*Shortest Completed Team Innings in T20s (By Balls)

TeamScoreOversBallsOppositionTournamentCountryVenueDate
Mohammedan Sporting Club458.452Prime Bank Cricket ClubVictory Day T20 CupBangladeshSylhet26 December 2013
Lahore Qalandars5910.262Peshawar ZalmiPakistan Super LeagueUnited Arab EmiratesDubai 12 February 2017
Essex8210.363SomersetFriends Life T20United KingdomChelmsford15 June 2011
Netherlands5510.363Sri LankaICC World T20BangladeshChittagong24 March 2014
Namibia4410.464ScotlandUnofficial T20I seriesNamibiaWindhoek5 October 2011
Khulna Titans3010.464Rangpur RidersBangladesh Premier LeagueBangladeshMirpur10 November 2016
Tripura9111.167JharkhandSyed Mushtaq Ali TrophyIndiaDhanbad20 October 2009
Kent5911.470SurreyTwenty20 CupUnited KingdomLondon28 June 2006
Mountaineers5911.571Mashonaland EaglesStanbic Bank 20 SeriesZimbabweHarare19 February 2010
Sylhet Super Stars5911.571Rangpur RidersBangladesh Premier LeagueBangladeshMirpur7 December 2015

(*Note: All Statistics are accurate as of 12th February 2017)

Recommended
Fetching more content...