Stats: Mohan Prasath registers most expensive over in TNPL history

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Stats 239 // 30 Jul 2018, 21:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

He finished his four overs with figures of 0/50

R Vivek broke the TNPL record for most expensive over as he scored 32 runs off Mohan Prasath's final over in the game between Dindigul Dragons and iDream Karaikudi Kaalai at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli.

The right-hander smashed four sixes and two fours off the left-arm spinner's final over, which broke the previous record of 28, in the 16th over of the innings. He was dismissed in the following over but not before he gave Washington Sundar's record for fastest fifty in the competition a scare.

The fourth-wicket partnership added 58 runs in just 23 balls and he finished with 42 off just 13 balls. Here is how the 16th over went:

15.1 Mohan Prasath to R Vivek, SIX. That was tossed up and right in the slot for R Vivek, who just had to swing and not even all that hard and that sailed into the crowd over long off to start the over with a bang.

15.1

Mohan Prasath to R Vivek, SIX, tossed up outside off, right in the slot, and R Vivek swings his willow and launches that into the crowd at long-off for a flat six. Magnificent!

15.2 Mohan Prasath to R Vivek, SIX. Back-to-back sixes for Vivek who hits this one out of the ground. That was hit with the wind and over long on after the ball just sat up. New balls weren't needed as the one that was just smoked came back after a little while.

15.3 Mohan Prasath to R Vivek, FOUR. That was flat and slightly short with a bit of width and Vivek's eyes light up as he just cuts that firmly and the ball races away to the ropes past deep extra cover.

15.4 Mohan Prasath to R Vivek, SIX. After being hit for 16 off the first three, the left-arm spinner continues to toss it up and all Vivek had to do was just clobber that effortlessly over long off and make batting look far too easy.

15.5 Mohan Prasath to R Vivek, SIX. And the record for the most expensive over in TNPL history was equaled after just five balls as a length ball was just clubbed over long on. 28 off five balls and Mohan Prasath was looking at being hit for 50 with a ball to go in his four overs.

15.6 Mohan Prasath to R Vivek, FOUR, a half-tracker was slapped past cover and with that, the record for most expensive over in TNPL history was created. 32 came off the left-arm spinner's over as he was hit for four sixes and two fours by Vivek.