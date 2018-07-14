Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stats: MS Dhoni becomes fourth Indian to score 10,000 ODI runs

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
279   //    14 Jul 2018, 23:52 IST

England v India - Second Royal London One Day International - Lord's
Dhoni crossed 10,000 ODI runs during the second ODI at Lord's

On the back of Joe Root's century and a four-wicket haul from Liam Plunkett, England beat India by 86 runs in the second ODI at Lord's and leveled the three-match ODI series 1-1. Chasing 323 for victory, no Indian batsman scored a fifty and the visitors were eventually bowled out for 236 off the last ball of the innings.

After winning the toss, England elected to bat first and got off to the perfect start as Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow put on a fifty partnership for the first wicket. Although both openers fell short of a fifty, England captain Eoin Morgan got his and Root went one better as he scored his 12th ODI century. David Willey's unbeaten fifty helped England recover from a middle-order collapse and post 322/7.

In response, India lost Rohit Sharma early and barring Virat Kohli, none of the batsmen could get going. Both Kohli and Suresh Raina fell short of their fifties and as wickets fell at regular intervals, the scoring kept climbing and eventually, it became too much for the visitors and they were bowled out for 236.

Here are the statistical highlights from the second ODI between England and India:

0 - No England batsman has scored more ODI centuries than Joe Root. He now has 12 ODI centuries, the same number as Marcus Trescothick.

1 - MS Dhoni becomes the first cricketer to cross 10,000 ODI runs with an average of over 50.

1 - Only one bowler (Ajantha Mendis) has taken more ODI wickets after 22 matches than Kuldeep Yadav's 48. Mendis, who holds the world record for being the fastest to 50 ODI wickets, had 55 wickets.

2 - MS Dhoni got to 10,000 runs in just 11,321 balls. In terms of balls faced, he is second-quickest to that mark behind Sanath Jayasuriya, who took just 11,296 balls.

2 - Dhoni is only the second wicketkeeper after Kumar Sangakkara to cross 10,000 runs in ODIs. Overall, he is the 12th player to cross that milestone.

3 - Before Dhoni, only three Indians, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid had scored 10,000 ODI runs. At 37 years and 7 days, he is also the third-oldest player to reach that milestone after Tillakaratne Dilshan and Brian Lara

4 - MS Dhoni is now only the fourth keeper to take 300 catches in ODIs. Adam Gilchrist holds the world record for most ODI catches with 417.

4 - England's 86-run win over India is their fourth-biggest against them in ODIs. Their biggest win is their 202-run win at Lord's in 1975.

7 - India failed to hit a six in their innings. This is the first time in seven years that India have failed to hit a six when they have batted the entire 50 overs in an ODI. The last time was in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup against Pakistan at Mohali.

2015 - The last time India chased a target in excess of 150 without one of the top three scoring a fifty was against Zimbabwe during the 2015 World Cup.

