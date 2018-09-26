Stats: MS Dhoni becomes oldest Indian ODI captain

Another day when records tumbled for Dhoni

It wasn't a hat-trick of heartbreaks for Afghanistan but it wasn't quite a win either as the penultimate Asia Cup 2018 Super Four game between India and Afghanistan ended in a tie. Although India were already through to the final, that gave Afghanistan their first points of the Super Four stage.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Afghanistan posted 252/8 on the back of a century from Mohammad Shahzad and a fifty from Mohammad Nabi. In reply, India's openers KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu both scored fifties and put on a century partnership for the opening wicket. But a couple of incorrect umpiring decisions, a wasted review and some good bowling from Afghanistan meant that India were bowled out for 252 in 49.5 overs.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the game:

1 - MS Dhoni is now the oldest Indian ODI captain. At the age of 37 years and 80 days beating Mohammad Azharuddin, who held the previous record having led India at the age of 36 years and 124 days.

2 - MS Dhoni is now second on the list of most appearances for India. He overtook Rahul Dravid (504) and only Sachin Tendulkar (664) has been capped more than Dhoni (505).

2 - Only two times has someone scored more in an ODI for Afghanistan than Shahzad's 124. Shahzad himself holds the record with his unbeaten 131 against Zimbabwe, Nawroz Mangal is the other thanks to his 129 vs UAE.

3 - MS Dhoni became only the third captain to lead his country in 200 ODIs after Stephen Fleming and Ricky Ponting.

3 - Rashid Khan became the third spinner to defend less than 10 runs off the last over in a tied ODI, Keith Arthurton conceded 6 against Australia in 1999 while Andrew White went for nine against Zimbabwe in 2007

5 - No captain has been involved in more tied ODIs than MS Dhoni. He has been involved in 5 while Richie Richardson, Steve Waugh and Shaun Pollock have all been involved in three.

8 - This was only the eighth Tied ODI for India. Afghanistan were the sixth different team against whom India have been involved in a tied ODI with.

10 - Courtesy of Mohammad Shahzad's century, Afghanistan became the 10th country to have a batsman score a century against India.

36 - Of the 4046 ODIs that have been played so far. This is only the 36th tied match.