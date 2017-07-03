Stats: MS Dhoni registers his slowest ODI fifty, Ajinkya Rahane's record

Here are some interesting numbers from the fourth ODI between West Indies and India.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 03 Jul 2017, 02:56 IST

Dhoni recorded his slowest ODI fifty

West Indies captain Jason Holder produced a match-winning spell with the ball as they beat India by 11 runs in the fourth ODI and kept their hopes of leveling the series alive. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies could only manage 189/9 in their 50 overs but that proved to be too much for India, who were bowled out for 178 in 49.4 overs.

The hosts finally got the platform they had been looking for throughout the series as they were going well at 80/1. But the fall of Evin Lewis’ wicket triggered a collapse that saw them finish with just 189/9 and barely bat out their quota of overs.

In reply, India lost both Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli early. But Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni began the rebuilding process. The visitors were on the right track before Rahane fell for 60. At the other end, Dhoni kept losing partners at regular intervals as he himself played an unusually slow knock of 54 from 114 and hit just one four. When he was dismissed off the last ball of the penultimate over, the game was all but done and India were eventually bowled out with two balls left.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the match:

0 – No Indian batsman has scored a slower fifty than MS Dhoni (108 balls) since June 2001. Sourav Ganguly previous held the record courtesy of his 105-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in 2005.

1 – This is the first time since 2006 that India have failed to chase a total of below 200 in ODIs. The last time was also against West Indies at Kingston in 2006.

2 – Only two West Indian captains have had better bowling figures than Jason Holder’s 5/27. Viv Richards (6/41 against India in 1989) and Dwayne Bravo (6/43 against Zimbabwe in 2013)

3 – Ajinkya Rahane becomes the third Indian opener after Sachin Tendulkar (Natwest series 2007) and Virender Sehwag (2008) to score four 50+ scores in a bilateral ODI series.

4 – West Indies have won all four tosses in this series.

5 – Ajinkya Rahane became the fifth Indian player to score four 50+ scores in a five-match ODI series after Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.

35 – Between Mohammed Shami’s last two ODI appearances, India have played 35 matches (March 2015-July 2017)

47.36 – Dhoni’s strike rate in this innings is his lowest in ODis when he has made at least 25 runs. The previous-lowest was against New Zealand in 2010 when he scored 38 (75) and had a strike rate of 50.66.

62 – India have played 62 ODIs between Dinesh Karthik’s last two ODI matches (March 2014-July 2017)

70 – The number of dot balls faced by MS Dhoni in his knock against West Indies, is the most number of dot balls he has faced in an ODI. The previous mark of 69 was also against West Indies.

108 – The number of balls taken by Dhoni to score his fifty. It was his slowest in ODIs beating the previous mark of 88 against Pakistan in 2013.

257 – Rohit Sharma no longer holds the record for most runs (257) in an ODI series against West Indies. Ajinkya Rahane overtook him today and currently has 297 runs in this series.

2010 – The last time Dhoni hit back-to-back fifties in ODIs was in January 2010 against New Zealand.