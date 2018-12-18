Stats: Mzansi Super League 2018

Jozi Stars crowned inaugural Mzansi Super League Champions

Mzansi Super League is the newest T20 league to join the franchise based T20 tournament bandwagon. It is based out of South Africa and a double round robin & knockout tournament. The inaugural edition was played between 16 November 2018 and 16 December 2018. The tournament comprised of six teams - Cape Town Blitz, Jozi Stars, Paarl Rocks, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Tshwane Spartans, and Durban Heat. Jozi Stars are the inaugural champions as they defeated Cape Town Blitz in the finals to lift the trophy.

So how do the stats look like at the end of the first edition?

Batting performance

239/3 by the Jozi Stars against Tshwane Spartans is the highest team total in the Mzansi Super League.

469 runs scored by Rassie van der Dussen of Jozi Stars is the most number of runs scored by a player in Mzansi Super League.

108* by Reza Hendricks of Jozi Stars against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants & 108 by Quinton de Kock of Cape Town Blitz against Tshwane Spartans is the highest individual score by a player in Mzansi Super League.

3 centuries have been scored in the 2018 Mzansi Super League. These have been scored by Reza Hendricks of Jozi Stars (108*&104*) & Quinton de Kock of Cape Town Blitz (108).

4 half-centuries by Gihahn Cloete (Tshwane Spartans), Faf du Plessis (Paarl Rocks) & Rassie van der Dussen (Jozi Stars) each is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in Mzansi Super League.

23 sixes by Rassie van der Dussen (Jozi Stars) is the most number of sixes hit by a player in Mzansi Super League.

Bowling performance

20 wickets taken by Duane Olivier of Jozii Stars is the most wickets taken by any player in Mzansi Super League.

6/20 by Nono Pongolo of Jozi Stars against Tshwane Spartans is the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in Mzansi Super League. It is also the only 5 wicket haul taken by a player in Mzansi Super League.

Wicket-Keeping performance

15 dismissals (Ct - 12, St - 3) by Gihahn Cloete of Tshwane Spartans is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in Mzansi Super League.

3 dismissals by Rudi Second of Nelson Mandela Bay Giants against Jozi Stars and by Gihahn of Tshwane Spartans against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and also against Paarl Rocks is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in Mzansi Super League.

Fielding performance

10 catches by Reza Hendricks of Jozi Stars is the most number of catches taken by a player in Mzansi Super League.

3 catches taken by Janneman Malan of Cape Town Blitz against Paarl Rocks and by Simon Harmer of Jozi Stars against Tshwane Spartans are the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in Mzansi Super League.

