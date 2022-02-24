Stats: New Zealand vs West Indies in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

The 2022 Women's World Cup kicks off on March 4, 2022, with New Zealand vs West Indies. The two teams have faced each other in the World Cup six times, with New Zealand leading West Indies 4-1 in the head-to-head. One of the matches between them ended in a no result.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from New Zealand vs West Indies matches at the World Cup



253/9 by New Zealand in 1997 is the highest team total.

55 all out by West Indies in 1997 is the lowest team total.

140 runs scored by Rachel Priest of New Zealand is the most number of runs scored by a player.

100 by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player. It is also the only century that has been scored in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

2 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Both have been scored by New Zealand players - Maia Lewis in 2005 and Rachel Priest in 2017.

5 wickets taken by Stafanie Taylor of West Indies is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

4/5 by Katrina Keenan of New Zealand in 1997 is the best bowling performance by a player.

5 dismissals by Rachel Priest of New Zealand and Stephanie Power of West Indies each is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Stephanie Power in 2005 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

2 catches by Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand) and Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) is the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by Stafanie Taylor in 2009 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

