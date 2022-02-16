Stats: New Zealand Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

New Zealand began their ODI journey back in 1973 against Trinidad & Tobago. They have won the World Cup once - one of the three teams to have lifted the prestigious trophy (England and Australia are the other two).

New Zealand is a four-time world cup finalist. They have always finished in the top three in the World Cup barring the last two edition (2013, 2017) where they ended up fourth and fifth respectively.

Till date they have played a total of 354 ODIs and have a record of 174 wins, 172 losses, 2 ties and 6 no results.

Let's look at some of the team's key stats.

Key stats of New Zealand women's team in ODIs

491/4 against Ireland in 2018 is their highest team total.

58 all out against Australia in 1985 is their lowest team total.

4727 runs scored by Suzie Bates is the most number of runs scored by a player.

232* by Amelia against Ireland in 2018 is the highest individual score by a player.

45 centuries have been scored by the New Zealand women.

11 centuries by Suzie Bates is the most number of centuries scored by a New Zealand player.

34 half-centuries scored by Debbie Hockley is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

978 runs scored by Suzie Bates at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.

92 wickets taken by Aimee Watkins is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

6/10 by Jackie Lord against India in 1982 is the best bowling performance by a player.

21 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the New Zealand players.

3 five-wicket hauls taken by Holly Huddleston is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.

23 wickets taken by Leigh Kasperek at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

133 dismissals by Rebecca Rolls is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

6 dismissals by Sarah Illingworth against Australia in 1993 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

18 dismissals by Katey Martin at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

70 catches by Suzue Bates is the most number of catches taken by a player.

4 catches by Amelia Kerr against India in 2022 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

20 catches by Suzie Bates at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

