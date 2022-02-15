Stats: New Zealand at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

New Zealand is the only other team apart from Australia and England to win the women's World Cup. They won the trophy in 2000. New Zealand are four-time finalists in the World Cup.

They have played a total of 80 matches in the World Cup till date and have a record of 51 wins, 26 losses, 2 ties and 1 no result.

New Zealand's Key Stats

373/7 against Pakistan at the 2009 World Cup is their highest team total.

against Pakistan at the 2009 World Cup is their highest team total. 79 all out against India at the 2017 World Cup is their lowest team total.

against India at the 2017 World Cup is their lowest team total. 1591 runs scored by Debbie Hockley is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Debbie Hockley is the most number of runs scored by a player. 168 by Suzie Bates against Pakistan at the 2009 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.

by Suzie Bates against Pakistan at the 2009 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player. 11 centuries has been scored by the their players at the World Cup.

centuries has been scored by the their players at the World Cup. 3 centuries scored by Suzie Bates is the most number of centuries scored by a player.

centuries scored by Suzie Bates is the most number of centuries scored by a player. 49 half-centuries has been scored by the New Zealand players at the World Cup.

half-centuries has been scored by the New Zealand players at the World Cup. 10 half-centuries scored by Debbie Hockley is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Debbie Hockley is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 456 runs scored by Debbie Hockley at the 1997 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

runs scored by Debbie Hockley at the 1997 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 29 wickets taken by Catherine Campbell is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Catherine Campbell is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 6/10 by Jackie Lord against India at the 1982 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Jackie Lord against India at the 1982 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player. 6 five-wicket hauls has been taken by the New Zealand players at the World Cup.

five-wicket hauls has been taken by the New Zealand players at the World Cup. 2 five-wicket hauls by Anya Shrubsole is the most number of five-wicket haul taken by a player.

five-wicket hauls by Anya Shrubsole is the most number of five-wicket haul taken by a player. 22 wickets taken by Jackie Lord at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

wickets taken by Jackie Lord at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 32 dismissals by Rebecca Rolls is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Rebecca Rolls is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 6 dismissals by Sarah Illingworth against Australia at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Sarah Illingworth against Australia at the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 17 dismissals by Edna Ryan at the 1982 World Cup and by Sarah Illingworth at the 1993 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.

dismissals by Edna Ryan at the 1982 World Cup and by Sarah Illingworth at the 1993 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament. 13 catches by Debbie Hockley is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Debbie Hockley is the most number of catches taken by a player. 8 catches by Amy Satterthwaite in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

Edited by Diptanil Roy