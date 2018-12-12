Australia vs India 2018-19: Percentage of Test centuries scored by current Indian batsmen in winning causes

Sachin Arora

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a superb century in the Adelaide Test which laid the foundation for a famous Indian win. He fittingly received the Man of the Match award for his ton as it was the most pivotal performance from an Indian player during the match.

Pujara's efforts resulted in an Indian win, but there have been a lot of instances when a player scored a hundred in a Test but his team ended up on the losing side. A batsman who scores a hundred and helps his team to cross the finishing line is often given more credit, and rightly so.

The Indian team has some talented batsmen in its ranks at the moment, Virat Kohli being the leader of the pack. Let's take a look at how many match-winning centuries these star batsmen have scored so far in their respective careers:

#1 Virat Kohli (31%)

Kohli has been superb for India

Kohli has been a superb batsman for India and he has scored 24 swashbuckling centuries during his career so far. He has scored runs all over the world and in almost every condition.

India has won 36 Test matches with Kohli in the team, and he has scored 11 Test centuries in these winning causes. This translates into a century contribution of 31% in winning causes.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara (30%)

Pujara is the most dependable Indian batsman after Virat Kohli; he has a knack of scoring runs when his team needs him the most. He is a batsman in the classical mould, who has loads of patience and who tires out the bowlers. He has often bailed India out of trouble during his Test career.

India has won 37 Test matches with Pujara in the team and he has scored 11 centuries in these winning causes. This translates into a century contribution of 30% in winning causes.

