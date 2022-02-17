Stats: Pakistan Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

The Pakistan women's team played their first ODI match in 1996/97 against New Zealand. It would take them until 2000/01 to register their first ODI series win. The victory came against the Netherlands.

Pakistan has made four World Cup appearances so far. They have failed to light up the tournament in any of their appearances.

They have played 178 ODIs till date and have a record of 51 wins, 123 losses, 1 tie and 3 no results.

Let's look at some of the key stats from their performances in the 50-over format.

Key stats of Pakistan women's team in ODIs

280/7 against Ireland in 2013 is their highest team total.

against Ireland in 2013 is their highest team total. 23 all out against Australia in 1997 is their lowest team total.

against Australia in 1997 is their lowest team total. 2874 runs scored by Javeria Khan is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Javeria Khan is the most number of runs scored by a player. 133* by Javeria Khan against Sri Lanks in 2015 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Javeria Khan against Sri Lanks in 2015 is the highest individual score by a player. 3 centuries have been scored by the Pakistan women.

centuries have been scored by the Pakistan women. 2 centuries by Javeria Khan is the most number of centuries scored by a Pakistan player.

centuries by Javeria Khan is the most number of centuries scored by a Pakistan player. 17 half-centuries scored by Javeria Khan is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Javeria Khan is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 605 runs scored by Javeria Khan at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.

runs scored by Javeria Khan at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series. 151 wickets taken by Sana Mir is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Sana Mir is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 7/4 by Sajjida Shah against Japan in 2003 is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Sajjida Shah against Japan in 2003 is the best bowling performance by a player. 10 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the Pakistan players.

five-wicket hauls have been taken by the Pakistan players. 2 five-wicket hauls taken by Urooj Mumtaz and Shaiza Khan each is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.

five-wicket hauls taken by Urooj Mumtaz and Shaiza Khan each is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player. 35 wickets taken by Sana Mir at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

wickets taken by Sana Mir at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series. 97 dismissals by Batool Fatima is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Batool Fatima is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 6 dismissals by Batool Fatima against West Indies in 2004 and against Sri Lanka in 2011 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Batool Fatima against West Indies in 2004 and against Sri Lanka in 2011 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 16 dismissals by Batool Fatima at the West Indies tour of Pakistan 2003/04 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

dismissals by Batool Fatima at the West Indies tour of Pakistan 2003/04 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series. 42 catches by Sana Mir is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Sana Mir is the most number of catches taken by a player. 4 catches by Nahida Khan against Sri Lanka in 2018 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

catches by Nahida Khan against Sri Lanka in 2018 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings. 14 catches by Nahida Khan at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

Edited by Diptanil Roy