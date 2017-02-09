Stats: Players who made a Triple century but did not play in the next Test

Karun Nair joined this list on Thursday.

On the morning of the opening day of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, everybody waited in bated breath for Virat Kohli to just confirm one decision of which a big hint he had given the earlier day in the pre-game press conference.

When asked about who would bat for his side at the Number 5 slot, the skipper without revealing directly said that Rahane would walk into the side when fit and there was no choice in that case but to leave Karun Nair out.

At the toss, that decision of the management was confirmed as Nair made way for Rahane in the team.

That decision now puts the Karnataka batsman puts in an elite list of players, who were dropped after making no less than a triple hundred in their previous list and here we take a look at those names, who had face the brunt:

4.Sir Len Hutton

Among the greatest players to play in the 20th century, Sir Len Hutton was one of the first players to be dropped after having made a triple hundred in a Test match. The right-hander compiled a brilliant 364 against Australia at the Oval in the fifth and final Ashes Test of 1938 as the hosts put up a mammoth 903 on the board. Then led by the bowlers, they dismissed the Australians cheaply in both innings to win the game by an innings and 579 runs.

That very summer, the England team packed their bags and left for a tour to five-Test tour to South Africa and prior to the first Test at Johannesburg, they faced up to a Transvaal side in a domestic game and facing up to Eric Davies, Hutton was knocked out by the bowler, which forced him to miss the game at the Wanderers.

Hutton went to score two centuries in that series, which his side won by a margin of 1-0.