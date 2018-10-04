Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stats: Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest Indian to score century on Test debut

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
04 Oct 2018

England Lions v India A - Day Two
It was a record-breaking day for Prithvi Shaw

Records aplenty were broken by Prithvi Shaw after Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. The 18-year-old opening batsman came out along with KL Rahul and although he lost his opening partner early, he put on a double century stand with Cheteshwar Pujara and also brought up his maiden Test century in the process.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from Prithvi Shaw's century:

0 - Before Shaw, no Indian teenager had faced the first ball of a Test match. He now also holds the record for the youngest Indian to face the first ball. Overall, he is the fourth youngest after Hamilton Masakadza, Tamim Iqbal and Imran Farhat.

1 - At 18 years and 329 days, Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut. He also holds the record for being the youngest Indian to score a fifty on Test debut as well.

2 - Shaw is the second youngest Indian to score a Test century behind only Sachin Tendulkar, who was 17 years and 112 days when he got his.

3 - Prithvi Shaw scored his century off just 99 balls, which is the third fastest century on Test debut. Shikhar Dhawan holds the world record courtesy of his 85-ball ton against Australia at Mohali in 2013. Aside from those two, Dwayne Smith (93-ball century) is the only other Test debutant to have scored a hundred within 100 balls.

4 - Courtesy of his 134, Shaw is now in fourth place on the list of highest score on Test debut by a teenager. Archie Jackson holds the record with 164.

4 - Shaw is the fourth youngest specialist batsman to make his Test debut for India at 18 years and 329 days. Sachin holds the record having made his debut aged 16 years and 205 days.

10 - Shaw is only the 10th teenager to score a century on Test debut. He joins an elite list that includes A Jackson, Javed Miandad, KD Walters, Umar Akmal, Hamilton Masakadza, Mohammad Ashraful, Mohammad Wasim, Adrian Barath and Saleem Malik.

13 - Prithvi Shaw is the 13th youngest Test debutant for India. He is also the youngest since Ishant Sharma in 2007.

15 - Shaw is the 15th Indian to score a century on Test debut. He joins an illustrious list that features several legends including former captains Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Contact Us Advertise with Us