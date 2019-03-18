Stats: Rashid Khan becomes the 9th bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in all 3 formats

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 97 // 18 Mar 2019, 11:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has become the 9th bowler to pick 5 wicket-hauls in all three formats of international cricket. He achieved this rare feat during the third day of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun on Saturday.

Rashid picked 5 wickets for 82 runs in Ireland's second innings and helped Afghanistan dismiss their opponents for 288 runs. Afghanistan ended the third day at 29 for 1, 118 runs adrift of their first Test win.

Rashid has now seven out of eleven 5-wicket hauls for Afghanistan in international cricket. He is one of the top-quality spinners around the world at the present moment.

The leg-spinner made his ODI debut on 18th October 2015 and on 26th October 2015 he made his T20I debut. Rashid Khan is the star bowler for Afghanistan in limited-overs formats.

He has taken so far 75 wickets in 38 T20Is for Afghanistan and the best figures of 5/3. His ability to change the course of the game with his control and variations makes him a tough bowler to face.

In the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland, Rashid had become the seventh bowler to take a hat-trick in the shortest format.

Rashid has taken 123 wickets from 57 ODIs. He holds the best figures by any Afghanistan bowler. The wrist-spinner had picked 7/18 against West Indies in 2017.

Umar Gul of Pakistan was the first bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is at the age of 25 years and 60 days. He had earlier registered five-wicket hauls in Tests and ODIs. New Zealand's Tim Southee took 5-wicket hauls across all three formats at the age of 22 years and 42 days.

Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka achieved the feat of picking 5 wickets in all three formats during 2011. Since 2017, Imran Tahir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Shakib Al Hasan are the bowlers to pick 5 wickets in every format of international cricket. Rashid Khan has now joined the elite list of bowlers to achieve this unique feat.

Advertisement