Stats: Rashid Khan completes 200 wickets in international cricket

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 187 // 11 Mar 2019, 08:35 IST

By picking the wicket of Paul Stirling in the 5th One day international at Dehradun on Sunday, the spin sensation from Afghanistan completed 200 wickets in international cricket. He has been simply sensational in shorter versions of cricket and troubled the best batsmen in the world.

In the fifth ODI against Ireland, Rashid Khan took 1 wicket and gave away 41 runs. Ireland defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets to level the 5-match ODI series at 2-2.

Rashid Khan made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. Since his debut, the leg spinner played 57 matches (54 innings) and taken a total of 123 wickets with an outstanding economy of 3.90 runs per over. He holds the record of 4th best figures in an ODI innings of 7/18 against West Indies in June 2017.

In Asia Cup 2018, Rashid Khan was the top wicket taker with 10 wickets from 5 matches (5 innings) with an economy of 3.72 runs per over. His ability to trouble the batsmen with his varieties makes him a dangerous bowler to face. In 2018, Rashid Khan became fastest to pick 100 ODI wickets.

Rashid Khan made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. He has played 38 T20Is and picked a total of 75 wickets with an economy of 6.02 runs per over. The number 1 ranked T20I bowler in the world has taken so far 3 four wicket hauls and twice five wicket haul in an innings. Till date, Rashid Khan has the best figures of 5 for 3 in T20I format.

In the 3rd T20I against Ireland, Rashid Khan became the 7th bowler to pick up a T20I hattrick. He also became the 2nd bowler after Lasith Malinga to take 4 wickets in succession. The spin sensation is currently at 6th place in terms of leading wicket takers in T20I format, with 75 wickets.

Afghanistan has played only 1 test match so far against India. He took 2 for 154 in 34.5 overs. With the World Cup 2019 coming up, he will one key leg spinners to watch out as the pitches in the tournament would favour the batsmen.