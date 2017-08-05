Stats: Ravindra Jadeja becomes fastest left-armer to take 150 Test wickets; second fastest Indian

Jadeja has added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name into the record books when he picked up the wicket of Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva during the third day of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. It was his 150th Test wicket, which came in only his 32nd Test match.

First, he picked up the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal, the newly appointed Lankan captain, to get to 149 wickets. A nicely tossed up ball from Jadeja invited Chandimal to go for the sweep. However, the batsman did not bother to roll his wrists and as a result ended up giving a simple catch to Hardik Pandya at backward square leg.

Jadeja’s next wicket, which also helped him reach the landmark, came off a peach of a delivery. De Silva had just come to the crease and was facing his first ball. Jadeja pitched the ball on the good length area but it was the pace that deceived the Lankan batsman. De Silva looked to defend but the ball just turned enough to ping the off-stump.

In the process, he became the fastest left-arm bowler to claim 150 Test wickets and also the second fastest Indian bowler to achieve the feat.

Among left-arm bowlers, Australian quick Mitchell Johnson previously held the record as he had claimed 150 wickets in 34 matches. The second and third positions were also occupied by Australians, Bill Johnston and Alan Davidson, who reached the landmark in 35 and 37 Tests respectively. But Jadeja eclipsed them all.

Fastest left-arm bowlers to 150 wickets

It is interesting to note that among these 11 left-arm bowlers Rangana Herath, Vinoo Mankad, Derek Underwood, Tony Lock and Bishen Singh Bedi are/were spinners while the others are/were fast bowlers.

Among the Indian bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin leads the chart. The off-spinner had claimed 150 wickets in only 29 Tests to sit right at the top while Jadeja takes the second spot. Following Jadeja are Erapalli Prasanna, Anil Kumble, and Harbhajan Singh to name a few.

Fastest Indians to 150 wickets

This comes as yet another feather in Jadeja's already illustrious cap. Over the last few years, he has forged a formidable partnership with Ashwin, especially in Test cricket and one can only hope that he will go from strength to strength and earn more plaudits for India.