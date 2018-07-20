Stats: Records tumble as Fakhar Zaman scores a double hundred.

On the back of a double hundred from Fakhar Zaman and a 113 from Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan posted their highest ever ODI score against Zimbabwe at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

After calling the toss right, Sarfaraz Ahmed had no hesitations in batting first. Their openers got them off to the perfect start possible as they made 304 in 41.6 overs before Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed by Wellington Masakadza.

Later, heroics from Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali ensured that they posted a total well above the reach of the Zimbabwe batsmen. Pakistan, when they come out to bowl, will look to bundle out the opposition quickly and consolidate on their 3-0 lead in this series.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the 4th ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club at Bulawayo:

0 - The number of times Pakistan have achieved a total in excess of 400 in ODIs. They fell agonizingly short of this magical number as they managed only 399.

1 - Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double hundred in ODIs.

2 - Fakhar Zaman is the second left-hander to score a double hundred in ODIs after Chris Gayle.

2 - 210* is the second highest individual score by a left-hander in ODIs.

3 - The number of partnerships posted in excess of 250 by all Pakistan pairs in ODIs till date.

4 - The opening partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq is the fourth highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs.

5 - Fakhar Zaman's 210* is the fifth highest individual score by any player in ODI history.

6 - Fakhar Zaman became the sixth batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Martin Guptill, Rohit Sharma(thrice) and Chris Gayle to register a double hundred in an ODI.

8 - The number of double hundreds amassed by 6 batsmen in 4020 ODIs till date.

17 -The number of innings taken by Fakhar Zaman to score his first double hundred in ODIs, the fewest among the batsmen who have achieved this feat.

51 - The number of instances Zimbabwe have conceded totals in excess of 300 in ODIs.

148 - The number of balls taken by Fakhar Zaman to reach his double hundred, the fourth fastest by any batsmen who have achieved this feat.

210 - The highest individual score by a Pakistan player in ODIs breaking Saeed Anwar's 21-year-old record when he scored 194 against India at Chennai on 21st May 1997.

304 - The partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Hag is the highest partnership by any Pakistan pair in ODIs, surpassing Aamer Sohail and Inzamam-ul-Haq's partnership of 263 for the second wicket against New Zealand at Sharjah on 20th April 1994.

304 - The highest partnership for the first wicket in all ODIs. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga's partnership of 286 runs for the first wicket against England at Leeds on 1st July 2006.

399 - The highest total registered by Pakistan in ODIs. Their previous highest total was 385 against Bangladesh at Dambulla on 21st June 2010.

399 - The second highest total registered by any visiting team against Zimbabwe. The highest total by a visiting team is held by South Africa when they made 418 at Potchefstroom on 20th September 2006.

8857 - The number of days between two 250 run partnerships by Pakistan in ODIs. The previous instance was in 1994 when Ameer Sohail and Inzamam ul Haq put on 263 for the second wicket against New Zealand.

