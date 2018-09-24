Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stats: Rohit Sharma becomes the second fastest to hit 300 international sixes; fastest Indian to do so

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Stats
3.72K   //    24 Sep 2018, 12:06 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
If Rohit hits, the ball stays hit

During his knock of 111* against Pakistan in the second Super Four game in the Asia Cup, Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the second fastest batsman after Shahid Afridi and the fastest Indian to score 300 sixes in his international career across all formats.

Rohit took as many as 301 innings to reach 300 sixes while it took the former Pakistani all-rounder just 276 innings to hit as many maximums. Rohit has hit 29 sixes in 43 Test innings, 189 sixes in 181 ODI innings and 89 maximums in 33 T20I innings, taking his tally to 301 sixes in as many innings in international cricket. 

With this, Rohit became the seven batsman after Shahid Afridi (476 in 508 innings), Chris Gayle (476 in 513 innings), Brendon McCullum (398 in 474 innings), Sanath Jayasuriya (352 in 651 innings), MS Dhoni (342 in 500 innings) and AB de Villiers (328 in 484 innings) to hit 300 international sixes. 

The numbers show that Rohit scores one six per innings, which is better than the six-hitting ratio of Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle, who have scored a world-record 476 sixes each at an average of 0.93 and 0.86 sixes per innings respectively.

Rohit is also the second Indian after MS Dhoni to reach the landmark and the former Indian skipper, who has scored 342 sixes in 500 international innings so far, took over 400 innings to reach the milestone.

Apart from this, he also broke numerous records as he became the fifth fastest overall and the third fastest Indian to score 7000 ODI runs, second fastest overall to score 5000 ODI runs as an opener and the second captain to score three consecutive fifties in Asia Cup.

There is no second thought over Rohit being one of the best limited-overs batsmen, if not the best going around right now. He is a treat to watch when he is in full flow and ever since he was asked to open the innings for India, he became more consistent as he has been scoring runs on a regular basis. Adding to this, he is also one of the most effortless hitters of the cricket balls and makes six-hitting look easy.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history after his fifty...
RELATED STORY
India Vs Pakistan: Four key battles to watch out 
RELATED STORY
Milestones Rohit Sharma could be eyeing against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar register India's highest...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest Indian bowlers to 50 ODI wickets 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest cricketers to 7000 ODI runs
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones waiting for Indian team in...
RELATED STORY
10 records Rohit Sharma holds in international cricket
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong's performance is great for...
RELATED STORY
India vs Pak: Key player battles to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us