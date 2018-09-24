Stats: Rohit Sharma becomes the second fastest to hit 300 international sixes; fastest Indian to do so

If Rohit hits, the ball stays hit

During his knock of 111* against Pakistan in the second Super Four game in the Asia Cup, Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the second fastest batsman after Shahid Afridi and the fastest Indian to score 300 sixes in his international career across all formats.

Rohit took as many as 301 innings to reach 300 sixes while it took the former Pakistani all-rounder just 276 innings to hit as many maximums. Rohit has hit 29 sixes in 43 Test innings, 189 sixes in 181 ODI innings and 89 maximums in 33 T20I innings, taking his tally to 301 sixes in as many innings in international cricket.

With this, Rohit became the seven batsman after Shahid Afridi (476 in 508 innings), Chris Gayle (476 in 513 innings), Brendon McCullum (398 in 474 innings), Sanath Jayasuriya (352 in 651 innings), MS Dhoni (342 in 500 innings) and AB de Villiers (328 in 484 innings) to hit 300 international sixes.

The numbers show that Rohit scores one six per innings, which is better than the six-hitting ratio of Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle, who have scored a world-record 476 sixes each at an average of 0.93 and 0.86 sixes per innings respectively.

Rohit is also the second Indian after MS Dhoni to reach the landmark and the former Indian skipper, who has scored 342 sixes in 500 international innings so far, took over 400 innings to reach the milestone.

Apart from this, he also broke numerous records as he became the fifth fastest overall and the third fastest Indian to score 7000 ODI runs, second fastest overall to score 5000 ODI runs as an opener and the second captain to score three consecutive fifties in Asia Cup.

There is no second thought over Rohit being one of the best limited-overs batsmen, if not the best going around right now. He is a treat to watch when he is in full flow and ever since he was asked to open the innings for India, he became more consistent as he has been scoring runs on a regular basis. Adding to this, he is also one of the most effortless hitters of the cricket balls and makes six-hitting look easy.