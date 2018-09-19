Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history after his fifty against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma looked in sublime touch against Pakistan

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets in their second Asia Cup 2018 fixture at the Dubai international stadium in Dubai earlier today.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the foundation for India's win as he sent back Pakistan's openers cheaply before some poor batting from the Men in Green and some fine bowling from Kedar Jadhav and the Indian pacers restricted them to just 162 on a wicket that was good for batting.

Chasing 163 was always going to be easy for India and openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made full use of the conditions on offer and gave the team a flying start. Skipper Rohit got out after scoring 52 while Dhawan was dismissed for 46. Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu scored 31 runs each and made sure that India cruised home without any further hiccups.

Let us take a look at some of the important records that were created during the course of the match

1 - This is the first time that Pakistan have been bowled out for less than 200 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in ODIs.

1 - Kedar Jadhav becomes the first Indian bowler to take three wickets in an ODI match against Pakistan coming in to bowl as the seventh bowler or beyond that.

1 - Rohit Sharma's fifty is not only his fastest ODI fifty but also the fastest by an Indian captain in Asia Cup.

1- India beat Pakistan with 126 balls to spare, which is the biggest win for India against their arch-rivals in an ODI in terms of number of balls left.

2 - Rohit Sharma's 50 off 36 balls is the second fastest fifty by any batsman against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

3 - Shoaib Malik's run out was his third run out in the Asia Cup. This puts him second in the list of batsmen who have been dismissed run out the most number of times in Asia Cup.

5 - Rohit Sharma became the fifth Indian captain after Bishen Singh Bedi, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni to win his maiden ODI against Pakistan as a captain.

6 - Rohit Sharma scored his fourth fifty against Pakistan in Asia Cups, which is the most by any batsman.