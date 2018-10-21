Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history in the first ODI vs WI

Yuzvendra Chahal's 3/41 and centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped India beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first ODI of the five-match ODI series in Guwahati. Rohit Sharma scored his 20th ODI century while Kohli registered his 36th ton in the format.

A lot of records were broken during the course of the match. Let us take a look at some of the records that were broken in the match.

6 - Rohit Sharma scored his sixth ODI 150, the most by any player in the format. He overtook Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner's tally of five ODI 150s during his knock.

3 - This is the third time two Indians scored 140 runs in the same innings.

6 - This is the sixth time Rohit Sharma has struck at least six sixes in an ODI innings. He is third in the list for this achievement behind Shahid Afridi (13) and Chris Gayle (9).

2 - Rohit Sharma has now completed 4000 runs in India in international cricket in just 87 innings. He became the second fastest batsman to do so after Sunil Gavaskar (86 innings).

9 - Rohit Sharma has now scored hundreds in each of his last nine ODI series starting from the Champions Trophy in England last year.

2 - Virat Kohli became the second batsman to score 6000 runs while chasing in ODIs.

1 - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put on 246 runs for the second wicket, which is the highest partnership for India against West Indies in ODIs.

5 - This is the fifth 200+ run stand between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the most by any batting pair.

14 - This is Virat Kohli's 14th ODI century as captain, the second-most by a player. He overtook AB de Villiers' tally of 13 hundreds and only Ricky Ponting is ahead of him with 22 centuries.

5 - This is the fifth time Kohli has scored 2000 runs in a calendar year for India, the most by any player along with Sachin Tendulkar. Among all the teams, only Kumar Sangakkara is ahead of Kohli with six instances.

8 - Marlon Samuels became the eighth batsman to be dismissed for a duck in his 200th ODI.

13 - Innings taken by Shimron Hetmyer to score three ODI tons, the fewest by any West Indian player. He broke Viv Richards' record of 16 innings.

2 - At the age of 21 years and 17 days, Rishabh Pant became the second youngest player to feature in all three International formats for India. Ishant Sharma achieved this feat as a 19-year-old.