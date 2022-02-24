Stats: South Africa vs West Indies in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

South Africa and West Indies have faced each other four times in the Women's Cricket World Cup, with each team winning two matches apiece. Both of West Indies' wins came while chasing.

Their first match at the 2005 edition saw one of the closest finishes in the history of the tournament, with South Africa winning by one run.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from South Africa vs West Indies matches at the World Cup

234/8 by West Indies in 2013 is the highest team total.

48 all-out by West Indies in 2017 is the lowest team total. This is the sixth-lowest team total in the history of the World Cup.

123 runs scored by Cri-Zelda Brits of South Africa is the most number of runs scored by a player.

75 by Stafanie Taylor of West Indies in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player.

2 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. These have been scored by Cri-Zelda Brits and Stafanie Taylor

8 wickets taken by Dane van Niekerk of South Africa is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

4/0 by Dane van Niekerk in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player.

4 dismissals by Trisha Chetty of South Africa is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

2 dismissals by Trisha Chetty in 2009 and again in 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

4 catches by Marcia Letsoalo of South Africa and Stafanie Taylor of West Indies is the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches Marcia Letsoalo in 2013 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

