Stats: South Africa Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

The South African women's team began their ODI journey in 1997 with a tour to Ireland. They won that series 3-0. It would take them another five years to get their second series win against India in 2002.
They have made six World Cup appearances. The Proteas have reached the semi-finals on two occasions (2000, 2017) but have failed to get beyond that.
They have played a total of 213 matches till date and have a record of 110 wins, 89 losses, 5 ties and 9 no results.
Let's look at some of the team's key stats.
Key stats of South African women's team in ODIs
- 337/5 against Ireland in 2017 is their highest team total.
- 51 all out against New Zealand in 2009 is their lowest team total.
- 3599 runs scored by Mignon du Preez is the most number of runs scored by a player.
- 153* by Johmari Logtenberg against Netherlands in 2007 is the highest individual score by a player.
- 16 centuries have been scored by the South African women.
- 3 centuries by Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee each is the most number of centuries scored by a South African player.
- 26 half-centuries scored by Lizelle Lee is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.
- 616 runs scored by Lizelle Lee at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.
- 164 wickets taken by Shabnim Ismail is the most number of wickets taken by a player.
- 6/10 by Shabnim Ismail against Netherlands in 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player.
- 11 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the South African players.
- 5 five-wicket hauls taken by Sune Luus is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.
- 26 wickets taken by Marizanne Kapp at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.
- 165 dismissals by Trisha Chetty is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
- 23 dismissals by Trisha Chetty at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.
- 56 catches by Dane van Niekerk is the most number of catches taken by a player.
- 11 catches by Sune Luus at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.