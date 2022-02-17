Stats: South Africa Women's Cricket Team (ODI)

The South African women's team began their ODI journey in 1997 with a tour to Ireland. They won that series 3-0. It would take them another five years to get their second series win against India in 2002.

They have made six World Cup appearances. The Proteas have reached the semi-finals on two occasions (2000, 2017) but have failed to get beyond that.

They have played a total of 213 matches till date and have a record of 110 wins, 89 losses, 5 ties and 9 no results.

Let's look at some of the team's key stats.

Key stats of South African women's team in ODIs

337/5 against Ireland in 2017 is their highest team total.

against Ireland in 2017 is their highest team total. 51 all out against New Zealand in 2009 is their lowest team total.

against New Zealand in 2009 is their lowest team total. 3599 runs scored by Mignon du Preez is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Mignon du Preez is the most number of runs scored by a player. 153* by Johmari Logtenberg against Netherlands in 2007 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Johmari Logtenberg against Netherlands in 2007 is the highest individual score by a player. 16 centuries have been scored by the South African women.

centuries have been scored by the South African women. 3 centuries by Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee each is the most number of centuries scored by a South African player.

centuries by Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee each is the most number of centuries scored by a South African player. 26 half-centuries scored by Lizelle Lee is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Lizelle Lee is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 616 runs scored by Lizelle Lee at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.

runs scored by Lizelle Lee at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series. 164 wickets taken by Shabnim Ismail is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Shabnim Ismail is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 6/10 by Shabnim Ismail against Netherlands in 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Shabnim Ismail against Netherlands in 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player. 11 five-wicket hauls have been taken by the South African players.

five-wicket hauls have been taken by the South African players. 5 five-wicket hauls taken by Sune Luus is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.

five-wicket hauls taken by Sune Luus is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player. 26 wickets taken by Marizanne Kapp at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

wickets taken by Marizanne Kapp at the ICC Women's Championship, 2017/18-2021 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series. 165 dismissals by Trisha Chetty is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Trisha Chetty is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 23 dismissals by Trisha Chetty at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

dismissals by Trisha Chetty at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series. 56 catches by Dane van Niekerk is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Dane van Niekerk is the most number of catches taken by a player. 11 catches by Sune Luus at the ICC Women's Championship, 2014-2016/17 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

Edited by Diptanil Roy