Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stats: Tamim Iqbal breaks record for highest tenth wicket stand involving an opener

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
4.26K   //    16 Sep 2018, 14:37 IST

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
Even with a fractured wrist, Tamim contributed and broke a record in the process as well

On the back of a career-best ODI score from Mushfiqur Rahim and a spirited bowling effort, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2018. After electing to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a horrible start but recovered to post 261 but that proved to be too much for an injury-hit Sri Lankan side who were bowled out for 124.

While Mushfiqur's 144 rightly got him the Man of the Match, Tamim Iqbal's bravery to come out with a fractured wrist and the team effort with the ball shouldn't be forgotten as Bangladesh now have one foot on the Super Four stage.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the Asia Cup 2018 opener:

0 - No opening batsman has been involved in a higher tenth wicket partnership than Tamim Iqbal, who was involved in a 32-run stand along with Mushfiqur Rahim. The previous record for highest tenth wicket stand involving an opening batsman was 31 between Damien Martyn and Glenn McGrath against New Zealand in 2000.

1 - Only one batsman has a higher score in Asia Cup than Mushfiqur Rahim's 144. Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest score in the Asia Cup courtesy of his 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur in 2012. Younis Khan is level with Rahim courtesy of his 144 against Hong Kong in 2004.

1 - Two wickets fell in the first over for the first time in an Asia Cup ODI encounter.

2 - Mushfiqur's 144 is the second-highest individual score by a Bangladesh batsman in ODIs. The record is held by Tamim Iqbal, who scored 154 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2009.

3 - Sri Lanka's 137-run loss was the third biggest margin for a Full Member side in the Asia Cup. The record for the first and second biggest belongs to Bangladesh, courtesy of their 158-run loss to Sri Lanka in 2008 and 139-run loss to Pakistan in 2010.

5 - Mushfiqur Rahim joined Carl Hooper, Herschelle Gibbs, Mahela Jayawardene and Ramnaresh Sarwan to become only the fifth batsman coming in at No.4 or below to score an ODI century with the score at 1 or less.

6 - Mushfiqur became only the sixth keeper to score a century in the Asia Cup. Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Umar Akmal and Anamul Haque were the others.

28 - Lasith Malinga now has 28 wickets in Asia Cup ODIs. Only Muttiah Muralitharan with 30 has more wickets than him.

55.17 - Mushfiqur Rahim scored 144 out of Bangladesh's 261. He accounted for 55.17 percentage of the runs scored by Bangladesh, which is the largest contribution by a batsman in a completed innings for Bangladesh. Tamim Iqbal held the previous record with 54.82% thanks to his 115 against England out of Bangladesh's total of 228 at Mirpur in 2010.

2014 - The last time before this game that Lasith Malinga had a four-wicket haul in ODIs was against South Africa at Pallekele in July 2014.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Mashrafe applauds Mushfiq and Tamim for their efforts to...
RELATED STORY
Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken wrist
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Bangladesh won against Sri...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, SL vs Ban: Five things we learned from the game
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 star performers from the inaugural game...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka by 137 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group B Analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us