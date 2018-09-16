Stats: Tamim Iqbal breaks record for highest tenth wicket stand involving an opener

Even with a fractured wrist, Tamim contributed and broke a record in the process as well

On the back of a career-best ODI score from Mushfiqur Rahim and a spirited bowling effort, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2018. After electing to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a horrible start but recovered to post 261 but that proved to be too much for an injury-hit Sri Lankan side who were bowled out for 124.

While Mushfiqur's 144 rightly got him the Man of the Match, Tamim Iqbal's bravery to come out with a fractured wrist and the team effort with the ball shouldn't be forgotten as Bangladesh now have one foot on the Super Four stage.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the Asia Cup 2018 opener:

0 - No opening batsman has been involved in a higher tenth wicket partnership than Tamim Iqbal, who was involved in a 32-run stand along with Mushfiqur Rahim. The previous record for highest tenth wicket stand involving an opening batsman was 31 between Damien Martyn and Glenn McGrath against New Zealand in 2000.

1 - Only one batsman has a higher score in Asia Cup than Mushfiqur Rahim's 144. Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest score in the Asia Cup courtesy of his 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur in 2012. Younis Khan is level with Rahim courtesy of his 144 against Hong Kong in 2004.

1 - Two wickets fell in the first over for the first time in an Asia Cup ODI encounter.

2 - Mushfiqur's 144 is the second-highest individual score by a Bangladesh batsman in ODIs. The record is held by Tamim Iqbal, who scored 154 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2009.

3 - Sri Lanka's 137-run loss was the third biggest margin for a Full Member side in the Asia Cup. The record for the first and second biggest belongs to Bangladesh, courtesy of their 158-run loss to Sri Lanka in 2008 and 139-run loss to Pakistan in 2010.

5 - Mushfiqur Rahim joined Carl Hooper, Herschelle Gibbs, Mahela Jayawardene and Ramnaresh Sarwan to become only the fifth batsman coming in at No.4 or below to score an ODI century with the score at 1 or less.

6 - Mushfiqur became only the sixth keeper to score a century in the Asia Cup. Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Umar Akmal and Anamul Haque were the others.

28 - Lasith Malinga now has 28 wickets in Asia Cup ODIs. Only Muttiah Muralitharan with 30 has more wickets than him.

55.17 - Mushfiqur Rahim scored 144 out of Bangladesh's 261. He accounted for 55.17 percentage of the runs scored by Bangladesh, which is the largest contribution by a batsman in a completed innings for Bangladesh. Tamim Iqbal held the previous record with 54.82% thanks to his 115 against England out of Bangladesh's total of 228 at Mirpur in 2010.

2014 - The last time before this game that Lasith Malinga had a four-wicket haul in ODIs was against South Africa at Pallekele in July 2014.