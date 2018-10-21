×
Stats: Third century for Shimron Hetmyer in his 13 ODIs

Phaneendra Varma
Stats
147   //    21 Oct 2018, 18:17 IST

Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer

After a one-sided Test series against India earlier, West Indies (WI) recovered well to post a big total in the first ODI. Opener Kieran Powell scored a half century while Shimron Hetmyer registered his third hundred in ODIs. And with some valuable contributions down the order, WI gone past the 300-run mark after being put into bat first.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the first half of the first ODI match between India and West Indies in Guwahati.

200 – The first ODI between India and West Indies is the 200th ODI match for Marlon Samuels. He is the 8th player from West Indies to feature in 200 ODIs or more. Brian Lara (295 ODIs), Chris Gayle (281), Shiv Chanderpaul (268), Desmond Haynes (238), Carl Hooper (227), Richie Richardson (224) and Courtney Walsh (205) are the other WI players to make this feat till date.

224 – Rishabh Pant made his ODI debut for India in this game against West Indies. He is the 224th player to represent India in this format of the game. He made his T20I debut against England (Feb 2017) and Test debut against England (Aug 2018). Chandrapaul Hemraj (185th player) and Oshane Thomas (186th) also made their debut in this game for West Indies.

8 – Number of players to register a Duck in their 200th ODI. Marlon Samuels playing in his 200th ODI bagged a 2-ball Duck in this first ODI against India and is the latest player to join this list.

106 – Number of runs scored by Shimron Hetmyer in this ODI, his third century in this format of the game. Playing in only his 13th ODI, Hetmyer becomes the fastest player to score 3 ODI centuries. Former West Indian Viv Richards (3 centuries in 16 ODI innings) was the previous holder of this record.

74 – Number of deliveries faced by Shimron Hetmyer to get to his third ODI century. This is his fastest century (in terms of deliveries faced) in this format of the game. Hetmyer’s other centuries - He took 78 deliveries against UAE in March 2018 and 84 deliveries against Bangladesh in July 2018.

81 – Runs conceded by Mohammad Shami in his 10 overs. This is the third time he conceded over 80 runs in ODIs. Other two instances – 84 runs conceded against New Zealand in 2014 in Auckland, 81 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 in Fatullah.

322/8 – West Indies team total in the first ODI against India. This is the 9th time they have posted 300+ total in ODIs in India. Out of the previous 8 such instances, West Indies won 5 games and lost 3.

Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
