Stats: Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score 1000+ Test runs in three consecutive years

Srihari 05 Oct 2018, 13:12 IST

Another day and another record for Virat Kohli

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli continued to add more laurels to his already glittering international cap with his 24th Test century on day two of the first Test between India and West Indies at Rajkot.

Kohli was eventually dismissed for 139 but not before he already helped India get past 500 and well on their way to another massive total at home in the first innings. There were plenty of interesting records and milestones that the 29-year-old crossed as well.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from Virat Kohli's knock:

0 - No batsman has got to 3,000 Test runs in India quicker than Virat Kohli. He took 53 innings to get there, the same as Cheteshwar Pujara, with whom he jointly holds the record for being the fastest to 3,000 Test runs in India.

1 - Virat Kohli became the first captain to score 1000+ Test runs in three consecutive years. He is also the first Indian to score 1000+ Test runs in three successive years.

1 - Kohli became the first player to cross 1,000 Test runs in 2018. Overall, he has the most runs in international cricket in the calendar year as well. He has 1,913 runs in 25 matches, which is 350 runs more than Joe Root, who is second and has played 7 more matches than Kohli.

2 - Kohli is the second-quickest to 24 Test centuries. He got there in 123 innings, only Don Bradman (66) has got there quicker.

2 - Among Indian captains, only MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin have scored more runs in international cricket than Virat Kohli. He overtook Sourav Ganguly and is now in third place with 7,692 runs in 110 matches.

3 - Virat Kohli is now in third place on the list of most centuries by a captain in international cricket. He has 30 now and only Ricky Ponting (41) and Graeme Smith (33) have more.

6 - Kohli became only the sixth player in the history of Tests to register at least 1000+ runs in three successive calendar years. Matthew Hayden holds the world record having scored in excess of 1000 Test runs in five straight years while Steve Smith has done so in four. Kohli joins Marcus Trescothick (2003-05), Brian Lara (2003-05) and Kevin Pietersen (2006-08) as batsmen who have done it three successive years.

9 - Kohli is currently in ninth place on the list of most runs in international cricket by a captain.

749 - Virat Kohli has now scored 749 runs in his last five innings in India. No player has scored more runs in five consecutive innings in India. His scores in the last five Test innings in India reads 104*, 213, 243, 50 and 139. He broke Virender Sehwag's record of 714 in the process.