Stats: Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to score 18000 international runs

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Stats
2.70K   //    08 Sep 2018, 23:06 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

England are on top of India at the end of day two of the fifth Test at the Kia Oval in London as they are leading India by 158 runs as India end the day at 174/6.

England, resuming the day at 198/7, lost the wicket of Adil Rashid early in the day before Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad frustrated the Indian bowlers by putting on 98 runs for the ninth wicket. Buttler reached his fifty while Broad hung around with the Lancashire batsman and gave him some company by scoring 38 before he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Buttler hit a few lusty blows and helped his team reach 332 before he was dismissed by the spinner, who finished the innings with figures of 4/79. Indian batting got off in a disastrous manner as they lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in the second over of the innings.

KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara looked good for a brief period as they weathered the storm before Tea. After the interval, Rahul was castled by a beauty from Sam Curran for 37, his highest score in the series so far.

Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane departed soon after before Kohli and Hanuma Vihari tried to pull things back by putting on 51 runs for the fifth wicket. With just one run needed for his fifty, Virat Kohli threw his wicket away as he edged one outside the off-stump and was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 49. Stokes removed Rishabh Pant for 5 in his next over and left India reeling at 160/6.

Let us take a look at the records that were created on day two of the fifth Test.

1 - Virat Kohli completes 18000 runs in International cricket in 382 innings, which is the fastest by any batsman.

1 - Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to complete 18,000 international runs in less than 400 innings.

13 - Number of catches taken by KL Rahul in the series, the most by a fielder in a series in England. He went past Wally Hammond's 12 catches in the 1934 Ashes. 

13 - KL Rahul's 13 catches is also the most catches taken by an Indian fielder in a series, equalling Rahul Dravid's tally against Australia in 2004.

38 - Number of catches taken by Alastair Cook against India, the second-most after Sir Viv Richards. Cook went past Ricky Ponting's tally of 36 catches. 

59 - Wickets taken by Indian pacers in a Test series, the most by any set of Indian pace bowlers, overtaking the 58 wickets taken by Kapil Dev and co. against Pakistan in 1979-80.

107 - The number of wickets taken by James Anderson against India, the most by any Indian bowler. He went past Muttiah Muralitharan's tally of 105 wickets when he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara.

