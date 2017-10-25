Stats: Virat Kohli overtakes Hashim Amla to become leading run-getter in 2017

All the interesting statistical highlights from the second ODI.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 25 Oct 2017, 21:27 IST

Another day and another milestone for Kohli

Fifties from Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan helped India cruise to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at Pune to level the three-match ODI series 1-1. For his three-wicket haul, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who walked away with the Man of the Match.

After winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bat first, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah ran through the visitors' top order. Although Tom Latham and Ross Taylor tried to consolidate, India's spinners came to the party and the hosts kept taking wickets at crucial intervals. They could only muster 230/9 in their 50 overs with no batsman scoring a fifty.

In response, Rohit Sharma got out early but Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan began to consolidate. Although the Indian captain was dismissed for 29, Dinesh Karthik came to the party. Courtesy his unbeaten 64 and cameos from Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni, India got over the line with four overs and six wickets to spare.

0 - No player has scored more runs in international cricket in 2017 than Virat Kohli. He has 1,991 runs, six more than Hashim Amla's 1985.

2 - Tim Southee has dismissed Rohit Sharma five times in ODIs. Only Angelo Mathews (7) has dismissed him more often.

5 - New Zealand became the fifth side against whom India have played 100 or more ODIs. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia and West Indies are the other four.

10 - India and New Zealand became the 10th different pair of countries to have played 100 ODIs between each other. India and Sri Lanka, who have played 155 ODIs between each other, have played the most.

11 - India have used 11 different players at No.4 in ODIs since World Cup 2015. No other country has used more.

12 - No bowler has taken more wickets in powerplay in ODIs in 2017 than Bhuvneshwar Kumar (12).

30 - Hardik Pandya has scored 30 sixes in ODIs in 2017. Only Rohit Sharma (31) has scored more.

76 - Dhoni now has 76 not outs in ODIs.

199 - MS Dhoni only needs 199 runs to join the elite 10,000 ODI runs club.

2010 - Dinesh Karthik's last ODI fifty at home before this match was in Feb 2010 against South Africa in Gwalior, when Sachin Tendulkar scored the first ODI double century.

2013 - Kane Williamson was dismissed for a single-digit score in successive ODIs, the last time that happened was in 2013.

2014 - The last time India's fast bowlers picked up six wickets or more in a home ODI before this match was against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in November 2014.