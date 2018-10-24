×
Stats: Virat Kohli smashes numerous records in the second ODI against WI

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Stats
339   //    24 Oct 2018, 17:29 IST

Records galore for Virat Kohli at Vizag
Records galore for Virat Kohli at Vizag

Virat Kohli has been breaking records with every innings he plays. His knock against West Indies in the second ODI at Vizag is no different as he broke numerous world records.

Coming in after the fall of Rohit Sharma, Kohli crossed 10000 ODI runs before reaching his 37th ODI century in his knock of 157 off 129 balls with the help of 13 fours and four sixes that helped India post 321/6 in their 50 overs.

Let us take a look at the list of records created in the first innings of the second ODI.

1 - Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 4000 ODI runs at home. He took just 78 innings to do so and broke the previous record held by AB de Villiers (91 innings).

1 - Virat Kohli became the highest run-getter for India against West Indies in ODIs. He overtook Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 1573 runs against them.

1 - Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10000 ODI runs. He took just 205 innings to reach the landmark, bettering Sachin Tendulkar's 259 innings.

1 - Virat Kohli took just 10 years and 68 days to score 10000 ODI runs, the fastest by a batsman. He broke Rahul Dravid's record of 10 years, 317 days.

1 - Virat Kohli became the fastest (in terms of balls faced) to score 10000 ODI runs. He took just 10813 balls to score 10000 ODI runs.

1 - Virat Kohli became the first player to hit 100s in three consecutive innings against two opponents (Sri Lanka and West Indies).

1- Virat Kohli became the fastest captain to reach 8000 runs international cricket. He took just 137 innings to reach the landmark. 

1 - Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year. He beat Hashim Amla's record of 15 innings to score those runs in 2010.

2 - Virat Kohli (29 years, 353 days) became the second youngest after Sachin Tendulkar (27 years, 341 days) to reach 10000 ODI runs. 

2 - Virat Kohli becomes the second batsman after Babar Azam to score three consecutive centuries against the West Indies in ODIs. 

2 - Virat Kohli became the second captain after Andrew Strauss to score two ODI 150s. 

3 - Virat Kohli became the third batsman after Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to score 4000 ODI runs in India. 

4 - Virat Kohli scored his fourth score of 150 in ODIs. Only Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner have more scores of over 150 in the format. 

5 - This is Virat Kohli's fifth score of over 50 in an ODI in Vizag, the most by a batsman at an Indian venue.

5 - Virat Kohli became the fifth captain after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Angelo Mathews and Steve Smith to score 1000+ runs in both Tests and ODIs in the same year.

6 - This is the sixth time Kohli has scored 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year, which is the second-most by a player after Sachin Tendulkar.

6 - Virat Kohli has scored his sixth ODI century against West Indies, the most by any batsman against them. Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Herschelle Gibbs have scored five centuries each. 

9 - Virat Kohli became the ninth captain to score 8000 runs in international cricket. 

13 - Virat Kohli became the 13th batsman to score 10000 ODI runs. 

Fetching more content...
