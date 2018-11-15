Stats: Women's T20Is between India and Ireland

Smriti has the record for the highest score in IND-IRE WT20Is

With victories against New Zealand and Pakistan in the opening two matches, Indian women have got off to the perfect start to the Women's World T20 2018 and look on course to proceed to the next round. Their penultimate group game is against Ireland. Victory in that encounter will help them progress to the semi-final of the tournament, which is something that has eluded them since the 2010 ICC Women's World T20.

The Indian and the Irish women have played against each other twice before, but both were warm-up matches in the build-up to the 2014 & 2016 ICC Women's World T20s. This will be the first time that both the teams are meeting each other in a competitive encounter. Both their previous encounters were won by the Indians.

Both the teams have different reasons to play for a win in this match. For India, it will be to reach the semi-finals with a game to spare in the group stage and for Ireland, it will be to win their first match in the ICC Women's World T20. That will not only be their first win in this tournament but will be their first win in all their three appearances in a World T20.

Here are some of the numbers from the two warm-up matches:

93 - No one has scored more runs than India's Smriti Mandhana in India-Ireland WT20Is. She has 93 from two games.

73* - Smriti Mandhana also holds the record for the highest individual score in India-Ireland WT20Is. This was scored in the 2016 warm-up match.

2 - The two matches saw two half-centuries being scored. Both by the Indians – 50 by Punam Raut in 2014 & 73* by Smriti Mandhana in 2016.

5 - Shikha Pandey of India has taken the maximum number of wickets in the two matches.

3/16 - Kim Garth of Ireland has the best figures in India-Ireland WT20Is.

0 - Ireland wicketkeeper Mary Waldron was out for a duck in both the matches.

5 - A total of five 6s were hit both the matches – 3 by the Irish and 2 by the Indians.

4 - The number of ducks that have been scored in India-Ireland WT20Is – 3 by the Irish and 1 by the Indians.