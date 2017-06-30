Stats: Zimbabwe register highest ODI run chase in Sri Lanka

For the first time in the history of ODIs, a total in excess of 300 was chased in Sri Lanka.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 30 Jun 2017, 19:58 IST

Solomon Mire scored his maiden ODI century in the first ODI

Zimbabwe became the first team to successfully chase a target in excess of 300 in Sri Lanka to win an ODI. They achieved that feat in the first match of their five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at Galle and broke the record for the highest run chase in the country and the second-highest by Zimbabwe in ODIs.

Chasing Sri Lanka’s total of 316/5, Zimbabwe got to the target in 47.4 overs and in the process, broke Sri Lanka’s record of the highest ODI run chase in Sri Lanka that was set in 2009. On the back of a match-winning century from all-rounder Solomon Mire and fifties from Sean Ervine and Sikandar Raza, the visitors created history in Galle.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to bat and posted 316/5 on the back of fifties from Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Upul Tharanga. In response, Zimbabwe lost two early wickets but got back on track on the back of a 161-run partnership for the third wicket between Solomon Mire and Sean Williams. Although both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession, Sikandar Raza and Malcolm Waller saw them home with six wickets and 14 balls to spare.

For the first time in 296 ODIs, a total in excess of 300 was chased in Sri Lanka, by a team that had lost all seven Tests, eight ODIs and the only T20I against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka before this match.

The previous highest total was achieved in 2009 when Sri Lanka chased down Pakistan’s target of 289/4 against Pakistan in Dambulla. Only 15 times has a total in excess of 250 ever been chased in Sri Lanka.

Among the top ten highest ODI chases in Sri Lanka, the hosts only feature four times, although they appear thrice in the top five. India appear four times while Zimbabwe and Pakistan feature once each.

Here is the complete list of the highest successful ODI run chases in Sri Lanka:

Highest successful ODI run chase in Sri Lanka