×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Steve Smith: A legend in the making

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
11   //    06 Aug 2019, 14:46 IST

 

Steve Smith is arguably the best batsman in the longest format of the game at the moment.
Steve Smith is arguably the best batsman in the longest format of the game at the moment.

He does not follow the coaching manual; he does not possess a natural flair that makes you gape at him in awe. Yet, he is arguably the best batsman in the longest format of the game at the moment.

Steve Smith has generated almost dizzying numbers in his Test career so far. In the 119 innings that he has played, the Australian has scored 6485 runs at a whopping average of 62.96, including 25 hundreds and 24 fifties.

Moreover, in his last 50 innings, the master batsman has scored 3019 runs in Test cricket. Smith’s average of 62.96 in the longest format of the game is second only to the incomparable Sir Don Bradman, the ultimate batting divinity.


Smith’s method of milking runs can frustrate the best of bowlers. He has a huge back lift, and any fast bowler could be forgiven for thinking that they might sneak one past his bat, however, Smith just thumps him down the ground for four with ease. If a bowler packs the off-side field, Smith just shuffles across his stumps in a flash, and delectably flicks him past mid-wicket.

In the first Ashes Test, Smith conjured two hundreds, enabling Australia to crush England by 251 runs. Following those stellar displays, former Australian captain, Steve Waugh lavished praise on the 30-year-old, saying: “It’s like he analyses every ball, and it’s like a computer - he spits out the answer.”

Smith is arguably the best Test batsman in the world at the moment, even edging out Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli. Kohli has scored 25 hundreds in Tests from 131 innings, while Smith has managed the same number in 12 fewer innings.


Advertisement

Kohli currently has 6613 runs in Tests at an average of 53.76, while Smith has 6485 runs at an average of 62.96. The Australian has also scored 25 fifties in the format, as compared to the 20 the Indian skipper has amassed till date.

Moreover, what speaks volumes of his character is his ability to return to the Test arena after a 16-month hiatus due to Sandpapergate, brave the chants of a hostile English crowd and score back-to-back tons to take his side to an improbable victory.

Smith still has a long way to go, a lot of attacks to tame, and a lot more battles to win. However, at the age of 30, Smith is already well on his way to achieving batting immortality in the longest format of the game.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team Steve Smith
Advertisement
"It's kind of a dream comeback" - Steve Smith
RELATED STORY
"Ashes not about redemption for Steve Smith and David Warner" - Justin Langer
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith joins exclusive club of batsmen to have scored twin hundreds in an Ashes Test
RELATED STORY
Opinion: No amount of praise can be high enough for Steve Smith
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith says Australia captaincy is 'not on my radar'
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: I didn't know if I still had it in me, admits emotional Smith
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Smith is the best test player in the world - Paine
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Smith 'like a computer', says Waugh
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Champion Steven Smith typically substitutes aesthetics for efficiency to produce a masterclass
RELATED STORY
Smith and Kohli – A tale of two summers and two classics at Edgbaston
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Physical Disability World Series
Global T20 Canada
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us