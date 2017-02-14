Steve Smith gives his teammates the go-ahead for sledging India

The first Test between the two sides will take place on February 23rd in Pune.

Steve Smith wants his players to give it all when they face India

What’s the story?

The Australian cricket team landed in Mumbai yesterday as they get set to take on India in a four-match Test series which begins on February 23rd at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune. While addressing the media, Australian captain Steve Smith urged his players to “go for it” with the verbal aggression and on-field banter against the Indian cricket team.

Extra Cover: Australian cricket team lands in Mumbai ahead of Test series; forced to board own luggage onto bus

"Each of our individuals play the way they play and if they want to get into a battle verbally then, if that gets the best out of them, go for it," said Smith to reporters in Mumbai

"It's all about us making sure that as individuals we're in the right mindset to go out and succeed and if guys want to get in those kind of battles then go for it. But in the end it's about us playing on skill and making sure that our skills are in the best place for us to succeed in these conditions," added the 27-year-old.

In case you didn’t know...

The two teams have a big history of sledging between themselves and there have been numerous instances of cricketers being fined for their actions on the field. Things turned ugly back in 2008 when Anil Kumble’s side visited Australia where Harbhajan Singh was accused in the infamous “monkey-gate” incident against Andrew Symonds. He was handed a three-match ban but the ban was lifted after India threatened to pull out of the tour.

More recently, the players from the two sides kept going at it during India’s tour to Australia in 2014-15 when several players including Kohli were fined for their behaviour on the field. There was heated exchange between the players in the 2015 World Cup as well.

The heart of the matter

The Australian cricket team have been going through a lot of ups and downs lately with regards to their form on the field. After losing to South Africa at home in a three-match Test series back in November 2016, they bounced back and defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the Test series at home.

Over the past decade or so, the Australian team have been known for the way they have sledged their opponents on the field. However, former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey had warned the Australian cricketers not to sledge Virat Kohli as there are chances that it might backfire since Kohli is known to thrive under such pressure

What’s next?

The first Test between the two sides will take place in Pune from February 23t to 27th after which the teams will travel to Bangalore for the second Test which begins on March 4th. The final two Tests. meanwhile, are scheduled to take place in Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Sportskeeda’s take

Australia and India have become fierce rivals over the past 15 years or so ever since Sourav Ganguly’s side scripted a historic series win against them way back in 2001. The matches between the two sides have always proved to be an entertaining and heated affair, and neither side has shown any sort of mercy towards each other.

While sledging surely increases the interest of fans watching the game and increases the general intensity of the match, the cricketers should not go overboard, and in fact, should maintain the spirit of the game at all times.