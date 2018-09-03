Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CPL 2018: Steven Smith ruled out of remaining games due to side strain

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
175   //    03 Sep 2018, 17:05 IST

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Steve Smith playing a deft stroke in a CPL game

What's the story?

Trouble does not seem to leave the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Barbados Tridents. In addition to being placed rock-bottom in the CPL 2018 standings, they will now have to play the rest of the games without the services of Steven Smith, who was one of their few decently performing players in the ongoing season till date.

It is being reported that Smith has left the squad owing to a side-strain, having already returned home to treat the injury.

In case you didn't know...

Things seemed to have been going well for arguably one of Australia's best players in the current roster, until that fateful afternoon in Cape Town earlier this year - we are all aware of the ball-tampering scandal and the series of issues that unfolded, and Smith found himself away from the national squad for a year. However, he has been thriving due to the presence of several cricketing leagues around the world, having played in the Global T20 Canada before signing up to play for the Tridents in the CPL.

So far, he has scored 185 runs from 7 games at an average of over 26, including a man-of-the-match effort of 63 in a recent game. He has also picked up three wickets.

The Barbados Tridents, meanwhile, are having a tough time in the league, with just two wins from seven games - despite the presence of Smith and a few other prominent players.

The details

In the most recent Tridents game against the St. Lucia Stars, Smith was benched, amid speculations of injury. Ahead of the toss, team captain Jason Holder hinted about the side-strain. As the team went on to lose the game, head coach Robin Singh confirmed the fears.

"He had a slight tear and he had to go back, so it's a really unfortunate situation," he said.

He has since flown back to his home in Australia for treatment, keeping him out of contention. With the tournament ending soon, he will not be making a return for the Tridents in the 2018 season.

What's next?

It is also being reported that the injury is not a serious one at the moment, and if effective treatment is administered, he can make a swift return to the pitch. Apart from the national side, he has also been banned from playing for his home state New South Wales, so he will not be featuring in the Sheffield Shield.

However, Smith is scheduled to turn out for his Sydney club side Sutherland on September 22nd, according to cricket.com.au.

Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Barbados Tridents Steven Smith
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
CPL 2018 Match 22 : Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018: Steve Smith signs with Barbados Tridents 
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 20 : Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 16 : Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
Pollard's maiden T20 ton hands St. Lucia Stars their...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents:...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, 10th Match, St. Lucia Stars vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018: Irfan's sensational spell goes in vain as...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, Match 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 22 | Sat, 01 Sep
BTR 165/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 168/2 (16.4 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 8 wickets
BTR VS GAW live score
Match 23 | Sat, 01 Sep
TTR 199/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 46 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 24 | Sun, 02 Sep
BTR 135/7 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 136/4 (17.3 ov)
St Lucia Stars win by 6 wickets
BTR VS SLZ live score
Match 25 | Sun, 02 Sep
JTA 206/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 118/3 (10.1 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 26 | Today, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Tridents
KIT VS BTR preview
Match 27 | Thu, 06 Sep, 12:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Sat, 08 Sep, 12:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Sun, 09 Sep, 12:00 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us