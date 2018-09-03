CPL 2018: Steven Smith ruled out of remaining games due to side strain

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 175 // 03 Sep 2018, 17:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Smith playing a deft stroke in a CPL game

What's the story?

Trouble does not seem to leave the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Barbados Tridents. In addition to being placed rock-bottom in the CPL 2018 standings, they will now have to play the rest of the games without the services of Steven Smith, who was one of their few decently performing players in the ongoing season till date.

It is being reported that Smith has left the squad owing to a side-strain, having already returned home to treat the injury.

In case you didn't know...

Things seemed to have been going well for arguably one of Australia's best players in the current roster, until that fateful afternoon in Cape Town earlier this year - we are all aware of the ball-tampering scandal and the series of issues that unfolded, and Smith found himself away from the national squad for a year. However, he has been thriving due to the presence of several cricketing leagues around the world, having played in the Global T20 Canada before signing up to play for the Tridents in the CPL.

So far, he has scored 185 runs from 7 games at an average of over 26, including a man-of-the-match effort of 63 in a recent game. He has also picked up three wickets.

The Barbados Tridents, meanwhile, are having a tough time in the league, with just two wins from seven games - despite the presence of Smith and a few other prominent players.

The details

In the most recent Tridents game against the St. Lucia Stars, Smith was benched, amid speculations of injury. Ahead of the toss, team captain Jason Holder hinted about the side-strain. As the team went on to lose the game, head coach Robin Singh confirmed the fears.

"He had a slight tear and he had to go back, so it's a really unfortunate situation," he said.

He has since flown back to his home in Australia for treatment, keeping him out of contention. With the tournament ending soon, he will not be making a return for the Tridents in the 2018 season.

What's next?

It is also being reported that the injury is not a serious one at the moment, and if effective treatment is administered, he can make a swift return to the pitch. Apart from the national side, he has also been banned from playing for his home state New South Wales, so he will not be featuring in the Sheffield Shield.

However, Smith is scheduled to turn out for his Sydney club side Sutherland on September 22nd, according to cricket.com.au.