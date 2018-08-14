Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stokes gets new lease of life, AB de Villiers in new avatar and more - Cricket News Today, 14th August 2018

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.21K   //    14 Aug 2018, 19:04 IST

Like every other day, the influx of cricket news has been constant today as well. While most of the attention has been on Ben Stokes's trial for charges of affray, we touch upon some other important issues as well.

BCCI announced a new head coach for India Women's Team whereas Australia's suspended stars David Warner and Steve Smith are expected to make a return to Australian club cricket next month. AB de Villiers has been announced as the ambassador of a T20 league and India's premier fast bowler has been deemed fit to play in the third Test against England.

Without further ado, we'll go through five of the most important cricket news of the day.

AB de Villiers to play the role of ambassador for UAE T20x tournament

South Africa v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3
South Africa v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers is set to don the role of ambassador for the UAE T20x tournament. The batsman retired from international cricket earlier this year, however, he will continue to take part in the Indian Premier League and South Africa's T20 league.

Though he will not feature as a player in the UAE T20 league, ABD said, "I'll be sharing my experience around some of the guys who want to become some of the best players in the world.

“The main thing that attracted me the most to this tournament is what it will do for young, emerging players. It will give them a great opportunity to play alongside some of the world’s best players.

“Not long ago, I was a youngster when I started playing cricket. I made my IPL (Indian Premier League) debut 10 or 11 years ago. One of my fondest memories of the tournament was spending time with guys like Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne – some legends of the game – who I did not have a reach-out to, you know.”


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team AB de Villiers Ben Stokes
Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Indian cricketers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself,...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli losing no.1 rank, update on Kohli's injury...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's net-worth revealed, Sohail Tanvir's...
RELATED STORY
India to tour New Zealand in January 2019, England...
RELATED STORY
Kohli kisses wedding ring, Archer takes sensational...
RELATED STORY
Stokes could have killed me, says a defendant
RELATED STORY
5 Test Legends who had a less successful career in ODI...
RELATED STORY
Dravid predicts India-England series scoreline, Watson...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Day 1 of the second Test between India...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us