Stokes gets new lease of life, AB de Villiers in new avatar and more - Cricket News Today, 14th August 2018

Sankalp Srivastava FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.21K // 14 Aug 2018, 19:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Like every other day, the influx of cricket news has been constant today as well. While most of the attention has been on Ben Stokes's trial for charges of affray, we touch upon some other important issues as well.

BCCI announced a new head coach for India Women's Team whereas Australia's suspended stars David Warner and Steve Smith are expected to make a return to Australian club cricket next month. AB de Villiers has been announced as the ambassador of a T20 league and India's premier fast bowler has been deemed fit to play in the third Test against England.

Without further ado, we'll go through five of the most important cricket news of the day.

AB de Villiers to play the role of ambassador for UAE T20x tournament

South Africa v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers is set to don the role of ambassador for the UAE T20x tournament. The batsman retired from international cricket earlier this year, however, he will continue to take part in the Indian Premier League and South Africa's T20 league.

Though he will not feature as a player in the UAE T20 league, ABD said, "I'll be sharing my experience around some of the guys who want to become some of the best players in the world.

“The main thing that attracted me the most to this tournament is what it will do for young, emerging players. It will give them a great opportunity to play alongside some of the world’s best players.

“Not long ago, I was a youngster when I started playing cricket. I made my IPL (Indian Premier League) debut 10 or 11 years ago. One of my fondest memories of the tournament was spending time with guys like Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne – some legends of the game – who I did not have a reach-out to, you know.”

Say hello to Mr. 360!



Cricket legend and #UAET20x global ambassador @ABdeVilliers17 has a message to cricket fans in the UAE and across the world.



Follow us to find out more about the UAE's first international T20 league. pic.twitter.com/8U2CGQouN6 — UAE T20X (@UAET20X) August 14, 2018

1 / 5 NEXT