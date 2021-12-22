STR vs HEA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Adelaide Strikers will take on the Brisbane Heat in the 18th match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Adelaide Oval on December 23.

The Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, are placed in fourth spot in the points table. But with one win out of four games, they are in a spot of bother. The fact that two of the Strikers' stalwarts, Travis Head and Alex Carey, are with the Australian Test team hasn’t helped their cause by any means.

Barring their 49-run victory over the Melbourne Renegades, the Strikers have looked out of sorts. They will be going into their next game on the back of a four-wicket loss at the hands of the Sydney Sixers. After electing to bat first, the Strikers only managed to score 147 for the loss of eight wickets.

Thomas Kelly top-scored for them with a 34-ball 41, laced with four fours. Jonathan Wells also scored a well-made 19-ball 32 with the help of two fours and as many sixes. Sean Abbott and Daniel Christian picked up three wickets apiece to restrict the Strikers.

The Strikers then played their hearts out while defending the modest score, but the Sixers still chased the target down in 19.2 overs. Rashid Khan picked up three wickets for a mere 20 runs, but his efforts went in vain. George Garton also accounted for two scalps.

The Heat, on the other hand, will go into the next game after a crushing 53-run loss to the Sydney Thunder on Sunday. After electing to field, the Heat’s bowlers faltered as the Thunder amassed 196 on the board. The Heat lost five wickets for 15 runs after which they were bowled out for 143.

Meanwhile, Tom Abell has been ruled out for around four weeks as he suffered an injury during the match against the Thunder. Jack Wildermuth has made a comeback in their squad.

Neither the Heat nor the Strikers have been at their very best. But it’s the Strikers’ bowling unit that looks a tad steadier than that of their opponents.

Moreover, the fact that the Strikers will be playing at home makes them favorites for the upcoming encounter. The Heat need to up the ante to come up trumps.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

